MLS Goalkeeper’s Blunder Right After FIFA World Cup Raises Questions Over American Soccer

When Inter Miami returned to MLS after the FIFA World Cup, they were meant to find a new beginning without Messi and Rodrigo De Paul. But it was marred by one of the strangest goalkeeping errors of the season. Rocco Ríos Novo’s error provided Chicago Fire with an early lead, and the weird moment quickly elicited a fiery response from OwnersBox Co-Founder and Vice President of Content Sandy Plashkes, who didn’t hold back.

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Plashkes reacted to the incident on X on July 23, writing, “American soccer always has been and always will be a joke.” His comment came after watching a video shared by @br_betting, which captured the shocking mistake during Inter Miami’s first MLS match after the World Cup break.

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The mistake in the viral clip took place in the 18th minute. Inter Miami defender Ian Fray threw a simple pass to goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo, while Chicago Fire Forward Robert Lewandowski was on his heels. Ríos Novo attempted a first-time clearance, but he completely missed the ball. His swing sailed through the air, and the ball rolled past him and slowly made its way to Inter Miami’s net for a gifted goal for Chicago.

It was just a goalkeeper who lost a routine kick and made a mistake. What’s shocking was that this was the same keeper at the goal for Lionel Messi’s team in their championship-winning run last season. Chicago Fire players immediately celebrated the unexpected goal, while Inter Miami teammates Micael and Ian Fray went over to comfort Ríos Novo after the mistake.

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@br_betting shared the video with the caption: “Have the soccer bug post World Cup and bet on some MLS.. WHAT THE —- IS THIS GOAL?!????? 😭🤯😱” However, Ríos Novo’s mistake did not decide the match.

Inter Miami overcomes goalkeeping disaster to secure 3-2 win

Inter Miami responded strongly and completed a comeback victory. The comeback was led by Luis Suárez, who celebrated his 100th appearance for Inter Miami by scoring twice. His first goal came from the penalty spot in the 27th minute, before he added another after a brilliant team move to give Miami a 2-1 lead.

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Chicago Fire later fought back when substitute Puso Dithejane scored his first MLS goal after finishing a rebound inside the box to make it 2-2. Then, in the closing stages of the match, 20-year-old substitute Preston Plambeck became the hero. After the goalkeeper saved Suárez’s shot but could not hold the rebound, Plambeck reacted quickly and scored the winner.

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Inter Miami eventually secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Chicago Fire. The win moved Miami to second place in the Eastern Conference with 34 points, only two points behind Nashville. While the result belonged to Inter Miami, the unforgettable talking point from the match remained Ríos Novo’s bizarre mistake and the reaction it sparked online.