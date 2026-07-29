MLS Salary Cap Rule Change Could Open New Era for Inter Miami After Lionel Messi

Everything must come to an end, and one day so will the Lionel Messi era at Inter Miami. Without him, it will not be easy to stay competitive, but the new salary cap rule could be the help they need.

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“Reports indicate that the MLS is analyzing a change in the salary cap rules,” reporter José Armando mentioned on X. “If that becomes a reality, it is the exit route for the post-Messi era at Inter Miami. Jorge Mas could fulfill his desire to finance a team that wins multiple championships.”

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MLS could soon be seeing one of the biggest financial changes in its history. Reports suggest the owners will be discussing a proposal that would simplify the current salary cap while allowing the clubs to spend a bit more freely.

Designated players are expected to remain, but several complicated roster rules could disappear under the new model. If approved, the proposal would reshape how every club approaches transfer windows, especially Inter Miami.

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The timing makes this discussion even more significant because Inter Miami cannot build around Lionel Messi forever.

Messi will turn 40 during the 2027 MLS season, meaning the club’s long-term planning should have already begun. Replacing the greatest player in the history of the sport with another global superstar is never an easy task.

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But a more flexible salary system could instead allow Jorge Mas and David Beckham to strengthen multiple positions with quality players.

Under today’s rules, every MLS club operates with a $6.425 million budget. Clubs must also work through General Allocation Money, Targeted Allocation Money, and Designated Player regulations before completing transfers.

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Each team can register three Designated Players whose salaries sit outside the normal salary restrictions. Those rules often leave clubs balancing paperwork and roster limits instead of focusing on soccer decisions.

That is exactly what MLS wants to change before the 2027 season starts. Reports indicate that the General Allocation Money and the Targeted Allocation Money could be removed from the system entirely.

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Clubs would receive more freedom to spend across their entire squads instead of thinking too much about the budget. Designated Players and incentives for signing young talent are both expected to remain in the future too.

For Inter Miami, those changes could completely alter how the club attacks transfer windows after Messi.

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Rather than chasing one superstar replacement, Miami could strengthen several areas with experienced and quality players.