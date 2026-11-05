“Most Difficult Days of My Life”: Goalkeeper Breaks Silence After Jesús De Miguel’s Death

Jesús Owono has finally spoken, but the words offer little relief from the tragedy that has shaken Spanish football. The FC Andorra goalkeeper is struggling to come to terms with the death of Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel following their on-field collision on Monday.

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The 25-year-old had faced intense scrutiny since the incident, which left De Miguel fighting for his life before he died on Tuesday morning. Now, Owono has shared his grief publicly, making it clear that his thoughts remain with the late striker and his family rather than the questions surrounding the incident.

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“These are being the most difficult days of my life. It’s hard for me to find the words, and I find it very difficult to assimilate anything that has happened. I feel enormous pain for the loss of Jesus. I think of him, his family, and all the people who loved him. I know that there will be many issues to address; I will face whatever comes with all due respect. But right now, honestly, I can’t think of anything other than Jesus and the pain we are experiencing. Rest in peace, Jesus,” he said.

The statement reflects the emotional weight of an incident that neither side could have imagined would end this way. With questions surrounding the collision and a police investigation now underway, Owono has acknowledged that further matters will need attention. For now, however, he has chosen to focus on remembering De Miguel.

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The tragedy unfolded during the closing moments of Monday’s second-division fixture between Tenerife and Andorra. With the score level at 2-2 and seven minutes of stoppage time remaining, Owono rushed out from his goal to challenge for a long ball near the halfway line. As he attempted to clear it, his knee struck De Miguel in the chest.



The Tenerife forward initially remained on his knees, clutching his torso, before falling onto his back. Medical staff rushed to his aid and eventually took him by ambulance to the hospital. Owono received a straight red card, and the referee abandoned the match. De Miguel, 30, suffered a cardiac arrest and died on Tuesday morning.

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Spanish police open an investigation into Jesús de Miguel’s death

De Miguel’s passing prompted Spain’s National Police to open a routine investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter. Under Spanish law, authorities automatically begin a judicial inquiry when someone dies from an unnatural cause. That procedure does not, by itself, establish criminal wrongdoing or mean that Owono faces prosecution.

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José Luis Sánchez-Jáuregui, chief prosecutor of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, told EFE that criminal proceedings against the goalkeeper were very unlikely because the collision happened during active play. Investigators will nevertheless examine the incident, while the referee’s report and the Spanish football federation’s disciplinary assessment could help establish whether the challenge involved any misconduct.

The investigation is separate from potential sporting sanctions. Spain’s disciplinary rules allow suspensions for violent conduct, with harsher penalties possible when an action causes serious injury. However, the fatal outcome alone does not prove criminal negligence.

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While the investigation continues, Owono has also received support from those who know him personally. Earlier on Wednesday, FC Andorra teammate Lautaro Spatz defended the goalkeeper, insisting that he never intended to hurt De Miguel.



“Those of us who know him know the kind of person he is, how much he is suffering at this moment, and that he would never intentionally hurt anyone,” Spatz wrote on social media. “In football, unfortunate incidents can happen, but no one could imagine that one of them might end with such tragic consequences.”

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The Andorra squad also held a minute’s silence before a voluntary training session on Wednesday. Owono did not attend. The club has offered psychological support to anyone affected by the tragedy, while the goalkeeper’s Instagram account, which had attracted nearly 30,000 followers, was deactivated after he received abusive comments online.

The abuse has also reached another goalkeeper with a similar name. Michel Owono, who plays for Can Vidalet, said he had received racist messages from people mistaking him for the Andorra shot-stopper. The Equatoguinean Football Federation, meanwhile, expressed its support for the 25-year-old and described him as being in a state of profound sorrow and distress. Owono has represented Equatorial Guinea 47 times internationally.



Away from the controversy, tributes continue to pour in for De Miguel. A father of one, he joined Tenerife in the summer of 2025 and had become part of the club’s journey. Supporters gathered outside the Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez López to lay flowers and light candles beneath his photograph. Tenerife announced six official days of mourning, suspending club activities as players, staff, and officials prepare to attend his funeral in Navahermosa, Toledo.

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The club will also open its stadium on Saturday evening so supporters can pay their final respects. Tenerife and Andorra’s scheduled league fixtures this weekend have been postponed, while European competitions are observing minutes of silence in his memory. Como midfielder Nico Paz also paid tribute on Wednesday, holding up a shirt bearing De Miguel’s photograph and the words “descansa en paz” after scoring against Lens.

For Owono, the coming days will bring difficult questions and the possibility of further proceedings. But his statement makes his immediate priority unmistakable: remembering the teammate and fellow professional whose death has left both clubs and the wider football community grieving.