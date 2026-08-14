“My mom gets mad”: Trinity Rodman Went Against Her Mother Amid Record-Breaking Contract

It must feel good to be Trinity Rodman these days, especially after signing a record-breaking deal in the NESL at the start of 2026. While people expected signing the new contract to be a tough choice, Rodman was very clear on what she wanted, so much so that even her mother couldn’t change her mind.

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“With DC, getting drafted there so young, that was like my first time in DC straight from my one semester in college. I grew the biggest connection to it. I was obsessed with DC. As I got older… I was like, ‘this is my home.’ So even now, when my mom gets mad because I am from California, I am like, ‘Nah, DC is my spot.’ Just a home feeling,” said the soccer star.

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Trinity Rodman made history in January 2026, when she signed a new three-year deal worth $6 million with the Washington Spirit until the 2028 season. The reported $2 million annual deal made her the NWSL’s highest-paid player ever. Her agent also described her as the highest-paid female soccer player in the world.

But the record contract carried more weight because Rodman had been without a club after her previous contract ended. For months, her future remained uncertain, even with overseas clubs waiting with offers.

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Rodman’s previous Spirit contract expired after the 2025 season, leaving her with options to choose from. Clubs in England reportedly showed interest, giving Rodman a genuine chance to start her career in Europe.

She did admit that there were moments when she felt she was ready to leave America and try something new and different. But she kept returning to one thought: there was still more she wanted to prove with Washington. That unfinished business eventually became a major reason behind her resigning.

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At the same time, Washington also needed Trinity Rodman because losing another star would have hurt the league badly.

Naomi Girma and Alyssa Thompson had already left the NWSL to play for Chelsea. The possibility of Rodman following them created even more pressure around her uncertain future. To make her stay in the USA, the NWSL responded by introducing the High Impact Player rule for certain players.

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That change gave Washington the extra spending room they needed to complete Rodman’s record deal.

For Trinity Rodman, there was also plenty left to accomplish after her first championship with Washington. She helped the Spirit win their first NWSL title as a rookie in 2021. But since then, it hasn’t been anything good. “We have redeeming to do,” Rodman said, making her motivation for staying very clear. She wasn’t returning simply because Washington offered the biggest deal available to her. She came back to prove herself.

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The agreement was a win-win for both Rodman and the Spirit. Washington kept its biggest star, while Trinity Rodman gained stability and another chance at winning the title with her favorite team.