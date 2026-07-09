“Nobody Can Question the Integrity”: FIFA Officer Breaks Silence on Egypt’s Allegation Defending President

Pierluigi Collina is not going to lie down and take it. Accusations of bias circulated online after Argentina’s 3-2 win over Egypt in the Round of 16. FIFA Chief Refereeing Official has defended the tournament and the officials’ integrity, insisting that there is no outside influence on decision-making.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Nobody can question the integrity of the FIFA World Cup match officials,” Collina said in an interview released on the FIFA website. “When this happens, it may provoke reactions that lead to threats against them and their families… Nobody can claim that FIFA Refereeing can be influenced by anyone, not even by the FIFA President. Match officials make honest decisions and, just like players and coaches, they always try to do their best.”

Egypt’s loss to Argentina sparked intense debate over VAR decisions, with many fans questioning if the Argentinians had benefited from a case of favorable officiating. Egypt’s coach Hossam Hassan and winger Mostafa Ziko were vocal in their complaints against the officiating in the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of addressing individual complaints, Collina used the match to clarify how FIFA uses VAR during the World Cup.

One of the biggest talking points of the game was when Egypt had a goal ruled out after a VAR review. Collina explained that the review focused on Marwan Attia stepping on Lisandro Martinez’s foot earlier in the attacking possession, before clarifying that there is no defined time or distance limit for the VAR to focus in on a foul in the lead-up to a goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We believe that a foul is a foul,” Collina said. “Regardless of whether the foul appears ‘obvious’, if the referee did not see it on the field of play, the VAR can intervene.”

He also referenced a later challenge involving Julian Alvarez and Mohamed Salah, explaining why officials chose not to give Egypt a penalty. According to FIFA, the contact was ruled “normal football contact,” with both the on-field ref and VAR agreeing on the assessment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Collina acknowledged that officiating decisions will always cause disagreement, especially in a tournament of the caliber of the World Cup. But he maintained his position that criticism shouldn’t turn into questioning integrity.