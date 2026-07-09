“Not Here To Complain”: England Star Breaks Silence After FIFA’s Controversial Red Card Decision on 23YO Star

We know it is called the FIFA World Cup, but nobody expected FIFA to be in the spotlight after every single decision. And now they have become the breaking news again after the decision on 23-year-old Jarell Quansah’s red card against Mexico. But England can’t waste time crying about it, and that is exactly what Bukayo Saka is saying.

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“I just found out that obviously it’s a two-match ban,” the Premier League winner said when asked about Jarell Quansah’s situation. “This is incredibly frustrating for us and for him… But yeah, it’s what it is. We’re not here to complain. We just need to adapt and pick a team that’s ready to beat Norway.”

Jarell Quansah was becoming one of England’s quiet success stories, but one bad challenge and everything has changed. England have lost another defender after FIFA handed Quansah a two-match suspension before the Norway clash.

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The ban includes the automatic suspension for his red card and a 2 nd match ban for how serious the foul was. England now head into their biggest knockout match carrying fresh questions about their defensive unit.

The red card came during England’s 3-2 win over Mexico after Quansah challenged Jesús Gallardo. Replays showed Quansah touching the ball before his studs struck Gallardo’s shin with dangerous force and quite high on his leg.

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FIFA ruled the tackle as serious foul play, and that was the reason for the 2 nd game ban. England finished the remaining 36 minutes of that game with 10 men and managed to get through.

But the frustration did not end after the final whistle because England questioned how the VAR came to that conclusion.

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The English FA argued that officials viewed still images and slow motion before watching it at normal speed. They believed that the order could create outcome bias.

But the problem is that England can’t appeal against this because it is not allowed.

“I’m gutted for him, and he’s not happy about it,” Nico O’Reilly commented. “But the decision is made now, and he’s got his head around it.”

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That frustration also reached Thomas Tuchel because he used another incident to point to the inconsistencies with the refereeing.

Folarin Balogun’s red card was suspended, leaving Tuchel wondering why both players have gotten very different treatment.

“Where does this start and where does this end now? Can we overturn it or not overturn it? What’s going on?” Tuchel asked and later questioned, “Where to draw the line is the question that I ask. I have no answer to that.”

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England’s problems grow because Quansah had settled well despite being unfamiliar with right back duties. Reece James remains doubtful, and Tino Livramento never reached the tournament, leaving limited defensive choices before Norway arrives.

Tuchel could use Ezri Konsa, Trevoh Chalobah or Djed Spence at right back, but with a player like Erling Haaland on the other team, they can’t afford any weak links in the team.