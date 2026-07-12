“Not Worried”: Erling Haaland Once Denied Thoughts of Future in MLS & Shifting to USA

Erling Haaland has been driving social media algorithms in the US all by himself during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Norwegian striker is combining his on-field predatory instincts with his off-field charms to win over the Americans and has fallen for them himself. However, long before becoming America’s favorite Viking, Haaland had dismissed the idea of a future in MLS.

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A 23-year-old Haaland back in 2023, sat on a podcast alongside American personality Logan Paul and British streamer KSI. They asked him if he had any dreams of America and to that Haaland simply said, “No, I didn’t think.” But then he mentioned that he visited the country only twice in 2016 and 2022 and went to just two places (Houston and Arizona).

As far as the MLS dreams go, he said he was just 23 years old and playing in Manchester City. Logan countered that at 24 or 25, Haaland might be tempted by nightclubs and the more relaxed lifestyle. However, Haaland had a firm response to Logan’s question.

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“No, I’m not worried about that because I am a footballer,” Haaland rejected the thought of going clubbing at such a young age, as he prioritized his career. “In 10 years, I am 33, and then I’ve got my last couple of years with football, so I am not worried about this or anything. I’ve got good people around me,” he concluded.

Now his views on the age and him not playing in MLS seem to align with how European superstars often view the MLS. It is often dubbed the “retirement league” for European stars by the critics, as aging superstars often find clubs in the league. Even recently, former Tottenham Hotspur icon Son Heung-min (34, LAFC) and Bayern Munich legend Robert Lewandowski (37, Chicago Fire) signed contracts with MLS franchises.

The league has rarely pinched European stars in their prime years. Although he once rejected the notion of playing in the MLS anytime soon, Haaland has found a place in the hearts of Americans.

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Haaland played a pivotal role in Norway’s sensational run to the World Cup quarterfinals by scoring seven goals. His active participation in the iconic Viking row and his humor on social media with funny snaps and Instagram stories earned him a loving fanbase.

He appeared in a YouTube docuseries tied to Christopher Nolan’s film “The Odyssey.” Haaland was seen buying a cowboy hat and attending a Carolina Hurricanes NHL game. Google even changed its interface when someone googled Erling Haaland.

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The love showered was a two-way street as Haaland shared his admiration for the Americans during a training session.

“I like the Americans,” Haaland said in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday. “I think they are kind of hilarious, as well. They are funny, so I like the way they are. So I think it’s just good. … Every single thing with the World Cup so far here has been amazing: from the games to the stadiums. Everything has been amazing.”

Haaland was mature in his response as he emphasized the importance of having fun every single moment. “You also need to joke around, and you need to enjoy the moment. And that’s what we’re doing now. And just as we play in the World Cup, we just have to enjoy it because nothing lasts forever,” he concluded before his Norway team fell to a 2-1 defeat, drawing curtains on a historic World Cup campaign.

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Although this might not be enough to woo Haaland to the USA, loyal MLS fans will be hoping their favorite Viking will suit up in their favorite team’s colors someday.