NYC Mayor Gets Into Heated Manchester City Guilty Premier League Financial Charges

Manchester City’s long-running financial case has suddenly put the Premier League’s past back under the microscope. The club faced 115 alleged breaches covering a nine-year period from 2009 to 2018, with the charges involving financial reporting, player and manager payments, and more. But after years of waiting for answers, a reported verdict has now brought the case back into the conversation, and rival fans have been quick to react.

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One of those reactions came from an unexpected place. New York City Mayor and Arsenal supporter Zohran Mamdani took to X on September 25 and posted just one number: “114.” He did not name Manchester City or Arsenal, but the timing made the meaning clear. Reports claimed that an independent commission had found City guilty of 114 of the 115 charges.

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The 115 charges were brought by the Premier League in 2023 after a lengthy investigation. According to reports, the alleged breaches included failing to provide accurate financial information, failing to provide accurate details about payments to players and managers, breaking financial rules, and failing to cooperate with the Premier League’s investigation. An independent commission has reportedly now reached its findings, but the Premier League has not publicly confirmed the reported 114 guilty findings.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have continued to deny wrongdoing. “The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements to be completed, and subject to strict confidentiality,” the club said in a statement to British media.

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The reports have naturally raised questions about three Premier League titles City won during the period covered by the allegations. City claimed the championship in 2011-12, 2013-14 and 2017-18, leading rival supporters to wonder whether those titles could eventually be affected. For now, nothing has changed in the official record.

Manchester City remain the champions of those seasons, and there has been no decision to remove or reassign any title. Even if sanctions are eventually imposed, the runners-up would not automatically become champions. That has not stopped rival supporters from imagining what the Premier League table could look like if City were stripped of titles. Manchester United have become one of the biggest parts of that discussion. United finished second to City in 2011-12, losing the title on goal difference after Sergio Aguero’s famous stoppage-time goal against Queens Park Rangers. They also finished second in 2017-18 under José Mourinho.

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Former United defender Rio Ferdinand wasted little time joining the conversation. He posted on X, “Another premier league medal to be added to the cabinet.” Ferdinand was part of the United squad that finished second in 2011-12. David de Gea also joined the conversation with a tongue-in-cheek post. The former United goalkeeper wrote, “So…… Let’s talk. How many Premier League titles have I won then? 🤔” De Gea was part of United’s title-winning 2012-13 campaign, giving him one Premier League winner’s medal.

Liverpool have also been drawn into the discussion because they finished second to City in the 2013-14 season. Former Liverpool defender José Enrique added his own joke to the growing reaction on social media. Posting an image of himself with the Premier League trophy on September 25, Enrique wrote: “Is already here!!! Thank you premier league and send me the medal soon too 😂.”

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For City, the reported findings do not yet mark the end of the case. The Premier League has not publicly confirmed the reported verdict, while Manchester City have maintained their position and are expected to appeal. The eventual punishment is also still unknown. Until the process is formally completed and any appeal is resolved, Manchester City’s Premier League titles remain on the official record.

While rival supporters were quick to celebrate the reported verdict, Manchester City also received support from some notable figures.

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City receive support as reported verdict sparks debate

Former City midfielder Rodri was among the clearest voices, saying he still believed in the club despite the reports. “I believe in the justice system and I believe in the innocence of the club,” Rodri said during Spain’s press conference ahead of their Nations League meeting with England.

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The Barcelona midfielder pointed to City’s successful appeal against UEFA’s two-year European ban in 2020, saying the club had previously reassured the players that it had done nothing wrong. Rodri also defended the achievements he shared with City, insisting, “Everything was deserved and I’m glad I could live one of the best eras of English football.”

Andy Burnham, the UK prime minister and former Greater Manchester mayor, also urged caution over suggestions that City’s previous titles should be removed. He said, “I think we would all need to study the independent commission’s report in some considerable detail before reaching any conclusions.” For now, the debate continues on both sides, but the official record remains unchanged.