‘One of the Biggest Scandals’: Renowned Journalist Teases Massive Exposé in Argentine Football

Argentina reached the quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup under controversial circumstances. And now, Romain Molina, a French investigative journalist based in Andalusia who once worked for The Guardian, took to X and wrote that he was preparing an investigative report on “the mafia of Argentine football.”

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“I’m preparing a massive investigation for you on the mafia of Argentine football tomorrow morning 🇦🇷. Probably one of the biggest scandals covered up by FIFA in recent years, by the way,” his post read.

Molina has previously reported on alleged misconduct in Mali basketball and governance issues involving the Confederation of African Football, investigations that have earned him a reputation as an investigative journalist.

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Molina’s tease lands as the Argentine Football Association already faces scrutiny from a different direction. The FBI is investigating the AFA for possible fraud and money laundering, according to a report first published by Argentine newspaper La Nación. Investigators are examining how the federation moved more than $300 million through the U.S. financial system.

This also comes amid Argentina’s controversial 2026 World Cup run. Lionel Messi was adjudged to have been lucky to avoid a red card due to a studs-up challenge on Algeria’s Aissa Mandi during their 3-0 group stage victory. Even during the Austria game in the group stage, several questioned some refereeing decisions that they believed favored Argentina. Although the last group stage game against Jordan went without any major controversy, the key incident returned in the knockouts.

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During their hard-earned 3-2 victory against Cape Verde in the round of 32, the referee was accused of showing blatant favoritism to Argentina in calling fouls and what many viewed as unnecessary stoppages in play. Argentina’s last-gasp 3-2 victory against Egypt in the round of 16 was the most controversial game so far. Egyptian coach Hossam Hassan called out the referee for having “no respect” and deemed that the match was influenced by external factors.

It is not yet clear whether Molina’s promised report connects to the ongoing U.S. investigation, or the 2026 World Cup, or addresses separate allegations within Argentine football. Molina has said the full report will be published soon.

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However, as the debate rages on, the defending champions keep their focus on the field. They prepare for a quarterfinal clash against Switzerland on Saturday, with the winner set to meet either England or Norway in the World Cup semifinal.