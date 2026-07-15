Paraguayan Senator Mocks Kylian Mbappé Over France’s Exit After FIFA World Cup Controversy

The ongoing feud between Kylian Mbappé and Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla has its next update. Days after facing criticism for a racist comment that included calling the French soccer team captain a “colonized Cameroonian,” Amarilla has come back to social media to mock Mbappé and France following their exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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France entered the World Cup as heavy favorites to lift the trophy but bowed out in the semifinal against Spain 2-0 on July 14. Shortly after that, football account @_BeFootball shared a series of screenshots showing posts and reposts attributed to Amarilla celebrating France’s elimination.

In the first tweet, Amarilla simply wrote, “Spain 2-0 France.” A repost appeared to take a direct swipe at the French team, stating (translated via X), “In the football history books, it will remain that Senator Celeste Amarilla psychologically destroyed the French national team and the entire French people.”

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The third tweet referenced France’s national holiday, reading (translated via X), “Ciao France, and a 14 juillet… liberty, equality, fraternity… eliminated 😂.” In a final jab aimed at the French captain, Amarilla added: “France lost, goodbye Mbappé.”

While the senator appeared to relish France’s defeat, Les Bleus were left heartbroken after being outplayed by a dominant Spanish side. Spain took control early and opened the scoring in the 22nd minute when Mikel Oyarzabal converted a penalty after Lucas Digne fouled Lamine Yamal. In the 58th minute, Pedro Porro doubled the advantage, giving them the 2-0 win.

Although France had attacking players like Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, and Bradley Barcola, they were unable to overcome the disciplined Spanish defence. Mbappé threatened late, but Spain comfortably secured their spot in the World Cup final.

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Amarilla is celebrating France’s World Cup exit, while her conflict with Mbappé has been brewing for weeks and spiraled into a global controversy.

The racist remarks that ignited the Mbappé-Amarilla feud

The clash began when France beat Paraguay 1-0 in the round of 16 on July 4, and Mbappé took a penalty to get the French into the quarterfinals. Right after the match, Amarilla unleashed a series of attacks on the French captain on social media.

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Among her most controversial remarks, the senator described Mbappé as a “colonized Cameroonian trying so hard to pretend to be French” and a “brute who had not learned to write.” She also suggested that Paraguay’s players should have slapped the French star after the match.

Soon after, Mbappé fired back on social media, writing: “Madame Celeste Amarilla, you are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position. You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition.”

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The controversy soon reached the highest levels of government. French President Emmanuel Macron publicly condemned the remarks, with the Élysée Palace stating that the President stood alongside Mbappé and the French national team in the face of the racist attacks directed at the France captain.