Police Arrest 2 Argentina Fans for Public Disturbance Ahead of FIFA World Cup Semi Final

There’s more than just a soccer game between Argentina and England in Atlanta. The rich history between the two countries means the Atlanta Police Department will be extra vigilant to keep things in control. Atlanta PD has already shared a notice about the dos and don’ts for the fans. And new viral footage showed that the law means business.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

An X handle named LIBERTA DERPE shared, “Due to rowdy behavior, Argentine fans were detained at the ‘banderazo’ held today in Atlanta, United States, on the eve of the match against England. In one of the detentions, a fan was even assaulted by an American police officer.”

In one clip, Police were seen taking away a handcuffed fan wearing what is likely a River Plate FC jersey. In another, multiple officers had to subdue and arrest a fan in the white and blue stripes of the Albiceleste.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Atlanta Police Department has deployed 1,600 officers. They’ve partnered with the FBI for the England-Argentina FIFA World Cup semifinal, classifying it as the tournament’s highest-risk match . Strict security protocols include separate stadium entry and exit gates for rival supporters. There will also be designated fan zones at city bars and a total ban on provocative political banners.

“The Atlanta Police Department has enhanced its citywide public safety and security posture,” the APD said in a statement. “Additional personnel and resources are already deployed and will continue to be strategically assigned. It is to help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.”

The FBI has also design ated the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final match between Argentina and England as the tournament’s “highest-risk” fixture. Even Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni had to share a statement to keep things calm. “The message to the Argentine people is that this is a soccer match. We’re going to face a great team with a great coach, but it is just a soccer match, nothing more than that,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Atlanta Police Department is not taking any chances. The now-viral video is proof of how the authorities are reacting to the smallest of disturbances. “These proactive measures are designed to protect the public, deter criminal activity, and ensure residents and visitors can safely enjoy this historic event,” The Atlanta Police Department said.

The excitement, the tension, and the nerves are already at a fever pitch. In a few short hours, we find out who will face Spain in the final on Sunday.