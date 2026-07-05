Police Decline Arrests but Take Action After Mexican Fans Create Chaos Outside England Players’ Hotel at FIFA World Cup

Mexican fans are risking legal action as they try to disrupt England’s peaceful sleep before the all-important round of 16 clash. They turned up to the party with drums, trumpets, and fireworks and police were forced to act to ensure the English team had ample rest before the crucial game.

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The England team tried to conceal its hotel location, fearing disruptions from Mexican fans, but they were greeted with loud boos from hundreds of Mexican fans who showed up at their hotel when they arrived. Once the location was revealed, it set the tone for the customary ritual of fans. They gathered in hundreds and made noise throughout the night to disturb the English team resting in the hotel.

Ecuador faced similar issues during their round of 32 clash against Mexico, and they eventually lost 2-0 against the co-hosts. Ecuador lodged a noise complaint with FIFA, blaming Mexico for not complying with the spirit of the game. Mexican officials deployed the National Guard and created a 200-meter perimeter to safeguard the hotel, but the fans made sure they made even more noise from the outer periphery of the perimeter.

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When Ben Leo of GB News confronted a police officer on the streets and asked if they planned to arrest the fans, the police said they didn’t have the authority to arrest them. Leo confirmed that England was just 500 yards away and that they could clearly hear the commotion.

However, the police did confirm that they moved the barricades further away from the hotel and made sure the noise wouldn’t reach the hotel.

A Mexican fan had a hilarious response when asked why they were blasting music in front of the hotel. “I think they would love to hear some Mexican music. I don’t know if the police think our music is right for them. I do believe they should hear at least a little bit of Mariachi. This is completely our lullaby to help them sleep,” a Mexican fan explained their reasoning to a Daily Mail reporter.

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England is already battling the extreme altitude of Azteca Stadium, which is 2,200 meters above sea level (about 7,300 feet), to prepare for the knockout clash. Physical conditioning of their players will be challenged as the altitude usually has a lower oxygen percentage. Mexican players, who are accustomed to those conditions, will have a better blood oxygen level.

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England’s fans will be massively outnumbered as they only have a 3,000 ticket allocation in an 83,000-capacity stadium. Despite boasting a talented squad, they were nearly taken to extra time by a disciplined DR Congo team in the round of 32 before Harry Kane bailed them out. The English have to be on top from the first minute to progress in challenging conditions.

This fixture will be Mexico’s last fixture at home in the World Cup, should they progress. The potential quarterfinal, semifinal, and final or third-place fixture paths will see them play their games in the USA. Their home fans are motivated to give the team an extra edge with these theatrics.

Buoyed after a first knockout victory in 40 years at the World Cup, Mexico will make life uncomfortable for England. The winner of the clash will book a quarterfinal spot against either Brazil or Norway.