Police Get Involved After High School Soccer Player Kicks, Punches Opponent in Head During Shocking Brawl

At the FIFA World Cup final a month ago, US fans saw firsthand what an on-field brawl could look like when Argentine and Spanish players butted heads after the final whistle. Kids in South Dakota have created their own version of it by kicking another player in the head during a game. And this has forced the local authorities to make a strong statement.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It was a completely unacceptable action. There’s no place for it in sports or anywhere else. I’ll be working with both schools through the situation,” said SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos.

ADVERTISEMENT

A high school soccer game in South Dakota became a police matter after things went wild on the pitch. Rapid City Central’s Jaxson Bergman was shown a red card after attacking Brookings’ Kyler Soost moments before halftime. Bergman pushed Soost down, kicked him, then punched him five times while Soost remained on the floor.

Police later investigated the incident, while school officials began reviewing possible punishment. Bergman has received a red card, a one-game suspension, and a sportsmanship course requirement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident happened with 3:48 remaining in the first half at Brookings High School. Soost and Bergman collided during a challenge near the sideline, before Bergman shoved him out of the pitch. Soost fell near Rapid City’s bench, where Bergman then kicked him in the back.

He dropped toward Soost and repeatedly punched the back of his head. Brookings teammate Caylon Peters then ran across the field and confronted Bergman during the chaos. But the referees and coaches stepped in and separated the players before things went further out of hand. The confrontation stopped play for roughly 10 minutes before officials restarted the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brookings was leading the game 2-0 when the brawl started, and went on to win. Video of the incident spread online, drawing calls for criminal charges against Bergman. The footage also brought attention from police and South Dakota high school officials.

Brookings Police Chief Michael Drake confirmed officers were investigating a possible assault. Brookings County State’s Attorney Dan Nelson said his office was reviewing information surrounding the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rapid City Central also said it does not condone behavior that violates the standards set. The school expects students to demonstrate respect, sportsmanship, and appropriate behavior on and off the field.

It said that it might take further action against the soccer player, and he might face more than just a suspension.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Dakota High School Activities Association director Dan Swartos called the incident completely unacceptable. But he also reminded people that the athletes involved are children who make mistakes.

For now, Bergman must serve his suspension and complete the required sportsmanship course. But this might just be the start of a spiral that might end with something much worse.