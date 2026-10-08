Portugal Coach Breaks Silence Over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Controversial Statement

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus built a close relationship during their time together at Al-Nassr, with Ronaldo even backing Jesus for the Portugal job. But tensions grew during the national team’s latest camp after Jesus told Ronaldo he could play around 30 minutes against Norway. Ronaldo warmed up expecting to feature but was never brought on, leaving him frustrated. He later left the Portugal camp ahead of the Denmark game. Later, Ronaldo revealed his full version of what happened behind the scenes, accusing Jesus of breaking his word. Now, after Ronaldo’s detailed statement, the Portugal coach has finally broken his silence.

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Speaking to reporters as he left his home on October 7, Jesus confirmed that he had read Ronaldo’s statement but chose not to respond to the accusations in detail. Instead, the Portugal coach said he would remain focused on his work with the national team. “I’m going to the Federation headquarters to work, to think about the Portuguese national team,” Jesus said. “I have nothing more to say.”

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Jesus’ brief response came less than 24 hours after Ronaldo published a lengthy statement explaining why he left the Portugal camp. The 41-year-old accused his coach of breaking his word twice that led to his departure.

The dispute began during Portugal’s latest international camp. Ronaldo had started against Wales and played around 67 minutes in Portugal’s 1-0 victory before being substituted. For the following match against Norway, Jesus left Ronaldo on the bench. According to Ronaldo’s account, the original plan was for him to miss the Norway and Denmark matches as part of a plan to manage his physical condition.

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However, Ronaldo said that changed on the day of the Norway match. He claimed Jesus told him he could play around 30 minutes. Ronaldo agreed, and after remaining on the bench at the start of the match, he began warming up from half-time. But the minutes continued to pass, and Ronaldo was never sent onto the pitch.

“Everyone knows the rest. I warmed up from half-time onwards, watched the minutes tick by and wasn’t called on,” Ronaldo said. “The manager had broken his word to me.”

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Jesus later gave a different explanation for the decision. He said he had told Ronaldo that if the match required him, he could play for 20 or 30 minutes, but stressed that the final decision would depend on how the game developed. Jesus also admitted that he could have handled the warm-up differently. “I should have made him warm up 15 minutes later,” he said, explaining that he had decided to use Ronaldo but ultimately changed his mind as the match unfolded.

Ronaldo was left frustrated after the match and did not greet the Portugal supporters before eventually leaving the national team camp ahead of the Denmark game. Ronaldo also revealed that the disagreement was not only about being left on the bench against Norway but also about what happened between him and Jesus afterwards.

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According to Ronaldo, he later held a video meeting with Jesus that also involved his adviser Tiago Craveiro and Al-Nassr sporting director Simão Coutinho. Ronaldo said the meeting produced an agreement over how the situation would be explained publicly before the Denmark match. He claimed that an eight-point document was prepared and approved, outlining what Jesus was expected to address during his press conference.

Among the points, according to Ronaldo, was a clarification that he had never demanded playing time, had respected the coach’s decisions and had remained professional throughout the situation. Ronaldo also claimed that Jesus was expected to acknowledge that asking him to warm up against Norway and then not bringing him onto the pitch had been a mistake. The document, according to Ronaldo, was not meant to force Jesus into apologising but was intended to clear up what had happened and explain his position to the public.

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However, Ronaldo said Jesus’ eventual press conference did not reflect what had been discussed privately. “It was the second time he had broken his word to me,” Ronaldo said. “I decided to leave the training camp without waiting for any further broken promises.”

There is a clear disagreement between the two sides over this part of the story. Ronaldo has described the eight-point document and the private discussion in detail, while Jesus has denied that he made such an agreement.

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Ronaldo also accepted responsibility for his own actions. He apologised to Portugal supporters and his teammates, particularly for leaving the camp and for failing to greet the travelling fans after the Norway match. He also acknowledged that the Portuguese Football Federation should decide whether he deserves punishment for his actions. “The consequences of my actions must be assessed and punished by the Portuguese Football Federation,” Ronaldo said.

Despite the controversy, Ronaldo made it clear that he has not retired from international football. The Portugal captain said he remains available to represent his country after any disciplinary consequences, provided he is fit and performing well for Al-Nassr. He also stressed that he wants to continue competing for Portugal rather than simply returning for a farewell appearance.

For now, Ronaldo has publicly laid out his version of events, while Jesus has declined to add anything further. With both men offering different accounts of what happened behind the scenes, the dispute remains unresolved, and attention will now turn to whether Ronaldo returns to the Portugal squad for the next international window.

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Interestingly, Ronaldo’s detailed statement also came after he faced criticism in Portugal for leaving the national team camp before the Denmark match.

Ronaldo under fire as Salvador questions his decision

António Salvador, president of Sporting Braga, questioned the decision while making it clear that his respect for Ronaldo’s career remained unchanged. “Cristiano Ronaldo is a legend of Portuguese football, he is the greatest player of all time and he will always be remembered as the greatest player of all time. Now, the attitude Cristiano Ronaldo had, I understand it was not the best attitude,” Salvador said.

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Salvador acknowledged that he did not know the full details of the disagreement between Ronaldo and Jesus, but argued that Ronaldo’s position as captain made his decision to leave more difficult to defend. “He was the captain and he left the national team,” he said. “Regardless of whether there were disagreements or not, I don’t know because I’m not aware of them. But I think it was not a well-thought-out decision.”

Vitinha, meanwhile, stopped short of directly criticising Ronaldo but offered strong support for Jesus after Portugal’s 4-2 win over Denmark. Speaking about the team’s progress under the new coach, the midfielder said, “Thanks to the manager‘s wok. The truth is, we played an excellent game; there’s no hiding that.” Vitinha also said that the more time the players spend with Jesus, the more they will absorb his ideas.

Asked about the controversy surrounding Ronaldo, Vitinha did not take aim at his teammate. Instead, he said, “We tried to focus on the game, and that’s what we did. I think we responded incredibly well and congratulations to the whole group for that.” While Vitinha did not name Ronaldo or openly take a side in the dispute, his praise for Jesus and the team’s response suggested that the Portugal squad had remained focused despite the controversy surrounding their captain.