Portugal Coach Makes It Clear Why Cristiano Ronaldo Was Benched After 41YO Star’s Walk Out

Cristiano Ronaldo waited for his chance to enter Portugal’s Nations League clash against Norway on September 27. But as the 90 minutes unfolded, the expected opportunity never came. Ronaldo had been told he was likely to play around 30 minutes, yet he remained on the bench throughout Portugal’s 2-1 victory in Oslo. After the final whistle, while his teammates stayed on the pitch to celebrate, Ronaldo headed toward the dressing room, raising questions about his reaction. Now, his Portugal coach has addressed the situation and explained why the veteran forward never made it onto the pitch.

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According to a report shared by A Bola on September 28, Jorge Jesus explained that Ronaldo’s absence was purely a tactical decision and had nothing to do with his physical condition. Speaking to RTP, the Portugal coach revealed, “I was thinking of putting him in the game, maybe for half an hour, but then the game dictates other things. I felt it wasn’t the right time to put him in the game,” Jesus said.

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Jesus was also clear that Ronaldo was fully fit and could have played if the situation had called for it. The coach stressed that leaving Ronaldo on the bench did not mean the forward had fallen out of his plans. “It was a choice. I didn’t think it was the ideal moment; I needed a player with different characteristics, but that doesn’t mean he’s out of the running, on the contrary. Maybe now, against Denmark, he’ll play,” Coach said.

The decision was already unusual before Ronaldo failed to get onto the pitch. He had been named among Portugal’s substitutes for the first time since September 2024, with Gonçalo Ramos starting in attack. Ronaldo had played almost 70 minutes against Wales only three days earlier, which was part of the reason he did not start against Norway. However, Jesus’ later comments made clear that the plan was never for Ronaldo to watch the entire game from the bench.

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Ronaldo and Jesus had apparently discussed a specific role before kickoff. Speaking to Canal 11, Jesus confirmed that he had arranged for the 41-year-old to play the final half-hour. “I had even arranged with him for the last half hour, ‘I’ll put you in the game,’ but the game wasn’t calling for it,” Jesus explained. That meant Ronaldo was not simply an unused substitute from the outset. He had been expecting to enter at some point, only for the coach to change his plans as the match developed.

Gonçalo Ramos played a major part in that change. The forward scored Portugal’s second goal in Oslo to restore his side’s lead after Norway had equalised. He also had another effort ruled out, while his overall performance gave Jesus little reason to remove him. “I felt it wasn’t the right time to make a change to Gonçalo Ramos,” Jesus said.

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Portugal’s tactical needs also changed as the match moved toward its conclusion. Jesus explained that the team became more organised defensively and more creative offensively after his substitutions. With Portugal protecting a 2-1 lead, he felt the game had reached a point where a different type of player was needed. “The game went on and it stopped being the right time to bring Cris on, instead it was time to have another player to guarantee balance and a result,” Jesus said.

Jesus also rejected the suggestion that Ramos had suddenly been given more importance because he scored the winning goal. The coach insisted, “No, he earned the same playing time as everyone else. Everything’s the same. When he feels he needs to play, he plays, just like everyone else,” Jesus said.

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Despite the unusual night, Jesus made clear that Ronaldo remains part of his plans. At 41, the Portugal captain is still pursuing the remarkable milestone of 1,000 career goals and is currently 21 goals short of that mark. His next opportunity could come quickly, with Portugal scheduled to face Denmark on October 1. Jesus has already suggested that Ronaldo could be the player who features in that match, meaning his unused appearance against Norway does not appear to signal a permanent change in his role with Portugal.