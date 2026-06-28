Portugal Escape Late Scare as Controversial VAR Call Ignites Massive Fan Debate at FIFA World Cup

Davinson Sanchez was in dreamland when he headed a 91st-minute free kick home. But the tip of his right boot was judged to be marginally offside, denying Colombia what looked set to be a deserved stoppage-time winner as the game ended 0-0. The razor-thin decision immediately sparked outrage on social media, with fans joking that Portugal had somehow unlocked a premium “VAR package” at the World Cup.

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal took on Colombia in the final match of Group K. Portugal needed a victory to finish as group winners and earn a potentially more favorable route through the knockout bracket. But Portugal lacked any real incision in the final third, with Ronaldo’s effort from a free kick accounting for one of only two shots on target.

On the contrary, Colombia created the better opportunities, generating an expected goals (xG) total of 1.7 from 24 attempts, six of which tested the goalkeeper. Late in the game, Sanchez guided a cushioned header into the back of the net. Australian referee Alireza Faghani’s assistant immediately raised the flag, and although Sanchez appeared onside in the first television replays, VAR confirmed that the Colombian defender had strayed marginally beyond the last defender when Juan Quintero delivered the cross. Under the current offside law, even such a minimal infringement is enough for a goal to be ruled out.

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The decision quickly became one of the tournament’s biggest talking points, with many supporters questioning whether millimetre-level offside rulings are in keeping with the spirit of the law, even if they are technically correct.

The disallowed goal had no implications on the final standings of the group, as Colombia finished as winners with seven points while Portugal finished second with five. Colombia faces Ghana in the round of 32, and Portugal meets Croatia when the knockouts begin. A victory in the round of 32 will see Portugal take on Spain in the round of 16 and Belgium in the quarterfinals, before a potential semifinal against either Germany or France.

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But it was the nature of the disallowed goal that led to fan outrage.

“Total disgrace,” fans voice out opinions against VAR at the World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has seen several contentious refereeing and VAR decisions, from accusations that officials have treated football’s biggest stars differently to complaints over inconsistent intervention by the video review system. Incidents involving Iran, Ghana, Brazil and Ecuador during the group stage also generated widespread debate, making the Colombia-Portugal decision the latest flashpoint in an already controversial tournament.

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The recent intervention, though, took the controversy to a whole new level. Fans did not hide their displeasure on X.

“This is a total disgrace. Colombia’s goal was disallowed against Portugal at 90+5′ (VAR),” a fan wrote on X.

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Fans were also quick to point out how marginal offside calls hurt the integrity of the game.

“Offside decisions like the Colombian goal voided against Portugal or Vinicius Jr’s against Scotland, or the infamous one with a player’s buttocks deeming him offside, do more harm than good!” another supporter wrote, referencing several tight VAR calls that have fuelled criticism of the technology throughout the tournament.

A few fans felt Portugal had escaped thanks to the intervention.

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“Actually, VAR is the FIFA Man of the Match for Portugal-Colombia.”

Others leaned into conspiracy theories and sarcasm.”Portugal is winning the World Cup, confirmed tonight by this VAR,” one fan declared on X.

“No way this was offside. Portugal must’ve unlocked the ‘Premium VAR’ subscription,” another joked.

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Former England captain Wayne Rooney was among those who questioned the decision, arguing that such marginal offside calls undermine the spectacle of the game, adding further fuel to the growing debate around the use of semi-automated offside technology.

Although Colombia still progressed as Group K winners and Portugal also advanced to the knockout stage, the decision is likely to remain one of the defining officiating moments of the group phase. Coming just a day after another millimetre offside call ruled out Iran’s dramatic late winner against Egypt, it intensified scrutiny of VAR and reignited the broader conversation over whether football’s technology is enforcing the letter of the law at the expense of its spirit.