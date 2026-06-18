“Protect a Guy Like Christian Pulisic”: Americans Debate as USMNT Faces Big Decision on Injured Star at the FIFA World Cup

When Christian Pulisic was withdrawn from the pitch after 45 minutes vs. Paraguay, the USMNT fans were extremely worried for their superstar. Some fans welcomed the decision, claiming that Pulisic needed the rest, while others wanted to watch him play the full 90. But what worried everyone was the calf injury he seemingly picked up.

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US Soccer said Christian Pulisic has been in modified individual training since the US team’s FIFA 2026 World Cup opener, wearing a compression sleeve on his left calf. “Christian Pulisic appears to be dealing with a left calf injury,” Dr. Jesse Morse, a board-certified family and sports medicine physician well known in the soccer community for his injury analyses, wrote on X. “He was spiked during last week’s game in the calf, and it is unclear if there is any residual damage. Sounds like he’s going to play in the next game, which is good news.”

Video from Wednesday’s practice showed him passing the ball around and getting loose on his own, running without any apparent pain. “I just got a bit of a kick in the first half, so I’m really hoping that it’s nothing,” Pulisic told reporters after the match. “Taking a little bit of precaution today, but I’m hoping I’ll be fine the next few days.”

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The Cooligans debated the issue, with Christian Polanco arguing for playing Pulisic. “Do you need Christian Pulisic in order to beat Australia?” Alexis Guerreros asked. “I think this is one of those play-through situations,” said Polanco.

He later added, “If I was the coach, I’d be like, ‘Christian, we need you.’ I know it’s difficult, but I think the three points against Australia are a little bit easier to get versus what they would be against Turkey.

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“I would play him if that was an option.” He also said, “[If] he wants to support the team, this would be a fantastic moment. A little [Michael] Jordan ‘flu game’ kind of thing.”

The argument for resting him was equally compelling. “I actually think you don’t start Christian Pulisic. Use him if you need him, but I hope you don’t have to,” said Alexis Guerreros, the other half of The Cooligans. He put it plainly: “We brought in such a versatile squad for a reason. We’ve got to be able to protect a guy like Christian Pulisic and maybe not make it worse.”

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Australia is not the same as Paraguay. They stunned the so-called “dark horse” Turkey 2-0. Like the USMNT, they will be looking for another win to ensure qualification to the next stage, much like the USA. Mauricio Pochettino has a big decision to make before the game on Friday.

Can the USMNT fare well without Christian Pulisic?

Christian Pulisic was the best player on the field against Paraguay for 45 minutes. He set up Folarin Balogun’s first goal, dribbled through three defenders, created two big chances, and completed 82% of his passes before walking down the tunnel at halftime. The United States Men’s National Team won 4-1, scoring the most goals they have in a World Cup match.

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But without Pulisic in the second half, they conceded to Paraguay in the 73rd minute and struggled to regain rhythm. Though Gio Reyna’s late goal sealed it, they looked like a different team without Pulisic. They looked lackluster without their talismanic forward.

His three World Cup assists from five appearances are the most by any USMNT player in history. He is only one goal away from Landon Donovan’s national World Cup record. Gone are the days of the USMNT being reliant on one superstar like Clint Dempsey or Landon Donovan. However, Pulisic is, by every measure that matters, the player the USMNT is built around, even with ample talent in the squad.

Gio Reyna and Tim Weah are two names coach Mauricio Pochettino could rely on if he wants to rest Pulisic against the Aussies. Their profiles are different from the AC Milan star, but their attacking prowess should make up for the lack of dynamism that Pulisic’s absence might cause.

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The USMNT already knows what it looks like with Pulisic on the pitch and what it looks like without him. Only one of those versions goes deep in a World Cup.