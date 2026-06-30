“Put Defense in Danger”: Analysts Reveal Why USA Beat Paraguay but 4x World Cup Winner Germany Failed

It took 24 years for Paraguay to get revenge on Germany. Back in the 2002 World Cup, it was Germany that knocked out Paraguay in the round of 32. On Monday, Paraguay repeated the same against Germany, and in a dramatic fashion. Germany, a team that never lost a penalty shootout in the World Cup’s history, saw that record come to an end on Monday playing against Paraguay.

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This was the same 37th-ranked Paraguay that recently got battered by the 17th-ranked USA. However, the 10th ranked, 4x World Cup winner, Germany couldn’t replicate. Reason? As per French sports commentator, Frank Leboeuf, the answer lies in the pace difference between the USA and Germany.

“The only thing is, in contrary with what we saw today with Germany, where they kept

one gear at one pace,” Leboeuf said in a conversation via ESPN. “The United States was capable of putting on the second gear and changing the pace of the game. It’s why they won that

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On the other hand, against the USA, Paraguay conceded a goal by their own Damián Bobadilla in the 7th minute. So, they couldn’t go all-out on defense in that match. Rather, it forced them to attack and leave massive spaces behind their defensive line, which the USA’s Folarin Balogun and Gio Reyna clinically punished.

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Despite having stars like Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala, Germany relied too heavily on whipping crosses into a packed box. While Kai Havertz managed to score a header to draw even 1-1, the Germans couldn’t pick up the pace to unlock Paraguay’s defense a second time. Still, as the game went to a penalty shootout, fans and analysts bet on Germany’s flawless record from the box in the World Cup. Paraguay’s goalkeeper, Orlando Gill, had some other plans.

Two heroic saves, and history was in the making. For the USA fans, there couldn’t be a better moment than announcing their arrival on soccer’s biggest stage.

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“Not to sound crazy. But the same Paraguay team that is keeping pace with Germany got blown out by Team USA… what does that mean?” IcyVert shared.

Does that mean the 4x World Cup-winning Germany lost the tag of a soccer superpower? No, at least till the VAR controversy is resolved. On Monday, Jonathan Tah scored a powerful header off a deep corner in the 102nd minute. Germany just had their winning moment, but VAR intervened. The goal was ruled out as Waldemar Anton committed a “soft” foul by blocking Paraguayan goalkeeper Orlando Gill.

The debate will continue, but Paraguay just showed how a David vs. Goliath fight should be fought.