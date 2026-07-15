“Put [Lionel] Messi to Sleep”: Former World Cup Players End Argentina-England FIFA Semi Final

As England and Argentina prepare to renew one of the World Cup’s fiercest rivalries, former England players are increasingly backing the Three Lions to end the defending champions’ title defense. Argentina has looked one of the strongest teams at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but England’s unbeaten run under Thomas Tuchel has convinced several former internationals that the balance of power may be closer than many expected.

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“I don’t fear Argentina like I’d fear France or Spain, because I think there are a lot of fallacies with them…” The Touchline quoted Wright.

Wright’s view isn’t an isolated one. John Terry also dismissed the idea that Argentina should be considered favorites.

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“If I’m being honest, Argentina doesn’t worry me. I don’t look at Argentina and think they’re better than us. Player for player, I think we’re better than Argentina,” Terry said.

The growing confidence stems largely from what former players believe are Argentina’s tactical weaknesses. Argentina’s fluid, possession-heavy style often leaves them vulnerable to rapid counter-attacks. When possession is lost high up the pitch, the team can struggle to recover defensively, allowing opponents to attack into open spaces.

Both Nahuel Molina and Nicolás Tagliafico regularly push high into the attacking third to provide width. When Argentina lose the ball quickly, it can leave significant space behind the full-backs. Former England defender Gary Neville believes those areas are there to exploit.

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“With the centre-backs they have, I can’t see us not scoring at least two goals.”

To maximize 39-year-old Lionel Messi’s influence in the final third, Argentina also makes a tactical compromise. Messi is largely exempt from sustained pressing and defensive tracking, placing a heavier workload on midfielders Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernández. If England can bypass that first line of pressure, the back four could be exposed more directly.

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Joe Cole believes stopping Messi is the biggest challenge but remains confident England can find a way.

“We’re going to have to put Messi to sleep. We’re going to put him to sleep. I’m saying it now, we’re going to reach the World Cup final.”

Even Neville, while calling Argentina dangerous because of Messi and the team’s resilience, believes England have “an unbelievable chance” of ending their 60-year wait for another World Cup title. Wright echoed that optimism, arguing England’s pace out wide could exploit Argentina’s narrow defensive shape.

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Rio Ferdinand has also shifted his prediction as England’s tournament has progressed. After previously backing France and then Spain to lift the trophy, the former Manchester United defender now believes England can go all the way.

“I think we do. When the chips are down and things aren’t going well, England are working things out. It’s like a jigsaw puzzle and we’re showing we’re able to find the right piece at the right time. I think that’s one of the things we have over the others. Argentina have managed to do that a couple of times but they’ve looked closer to going out than we have.”

Not everyone shares that confidence, however. Roy Keane has predicted Argentina will edge a tight contest, saying he believes the reigning champions will “find something in a tight game.”

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The semifinal also revives one of football’s most storied rivalries. From Diego Maradona’s infamous “Hand of God” goal in 1986 to David Beckham’s red card in 1998, England and Argentina have repeatedly produced memorable World Cup moments. Their latest meeting now offers England another opportunity to rewrite that history.

Whether the former England stars have correctly identified Argentina’s weaknesses or the defending champions once again find a way to prevail will be decided when the two sides meet for a place in the World Cup final.