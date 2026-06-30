‘Quarterfinal or Bust’: Analyst Tells USMNT There Are No Excuses Left As World Cup Expectations Soar

While USMNT topped the FIFA World Cup group stage with dominant wins over Paraguay and Australia, they lost their final match 3-2 against Turkey. With the Round of 32 underway, they need to win against Bosnia and Herzegovina to progress, and former USMNT forward-turned commentator Taylor Twellman says they can’t justify not reaching the quarterfinals.

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“Quarterfinal. It’s always been quarterfinal or a bust, and I’ve never changed that,” Twellman said on Yahoo Sports Daily. “ I don’t care if you play Belgium or Senegal, you beat Senegal in a tune-up game, and quite honestly, this Belgian team, as good as they are,” he added.

With Team USA topping the former soccer forward doubled down on his stance because the teams who toppe their respective groups got favorable matchups. In fact, Twellman argued that the national team can even beat a heavyweight like Belgium and advance beyond the quarterfinals.

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“Yes, they beat you in a friendly in March, but the reality is you’ve got the home crowd. They’re older, they’re not completely fit, De Bruyne has been kind of run into the ground a little bit to get them into that spot, into the group stage, and all of that,” said the commentator.

Twellman is confident because of how the USMNT has played so far in the tournament. They made an early statement by beating Paraguay 4-1 in what was one of the most dominant performances in this World Cup. They backed that up with a win against Australia. And although they lost 3-2 to Türkiye, coach Mauricio Pochettino rested several of the first-team players.

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Those wins have caught the attention of names like Phil Neville and Nick Cushing. Neville said that USA has “probably been in the top three or four best teams,” so far in the World Cup. Nick Cushing backed it up, saying this is “the best version of the USMNT” he has seen in years. They praised how attacking and confident that team has been throughout the games.

With players like Weston McKennie, Sergiño Dest, Tim Weah and Christian Pulisic playing in top teams, this is one of the best teams the USMNT has put together in years. In fact, another former player on the current roster believes Team USA can make history this year.

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Landon Donovan believes the USMNT can win the World Cup

US soccer legend Landon Donovan has given the current team the potential to win the tournament. However, he also said that for the USMNT to win, a lot of things have to fall in place.

“Can they? Yes… We have a good enough team to make a deep run in the tournament, for sure.” Donovan said. But he also pointed out that the real challenge only starts from the knockout stage. The road only gets tougher if they can beat Bosnia and Herzegovina. In later stages will be going against teams like Belgium, Spain, and 2018 Champion France.

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“So, can they beat all of those teams? Yes, they absolutely can. Can they do it one after another after another after another, emotionally get up for it? I think they can,” Donovan said. One player Donovan believes could make that difference is Christian Pulisic.

“He’s the one guy who can make a play basically out of nowhere,” Donovan said while explaining Pulisic’s value. Defenders will focus on Pulisic, freeing space for teammates to make runs into the box. . The former player also believes the home turf and crowd will be an advantage for USMNT, just like Twellman does.

However, Landon Donovan also wants this group to enjoy every moment on the field. He still remembers thousands of American military members singing before facing Italy during the 2006 World Cup in Germany. “I have goosebumps when I still talk about it. It was incredible,” Donovan said while recalling his time with the team.

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While fans and experts have huge expectations from Team USA, this World Cup has already seen plenty of upsets, such as Portugal sturggling in the group stage and Paraguay knocking Germany out in the round of 32. Only time will tell how far USMNT makes it.