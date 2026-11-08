Real Madrid Faces Scrutiny Over Tunnel Incident as Accounts Clash on Jude Bellingham and Antonio Rüdiger Involvement

Real Madrid’s victory over Valencia should have been another step toward reclaiming the La Liga summit. Instead, an explosive incident in the tunnel involving Jude Bellingham and Antonio Rüdiger has sparked competing accounts of what happened.

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The controversy reportedly unfolded during half-time at Mestalla on Saturday, November 7, when tensions between the two teams spilled beyond the pitch. According to Spanish journalist Nacho Sánchez of À Punt, Bellingham allegedly struck a security guard, while Rüdiger reportedly slapped another member of the security staff. The claims have raised questions about whether the incident could lead to further trouble for Real Madrid.

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Security staff reported the incident to the referee, who documented it in his official account. The trouble reportedly began as players from both sides headed toward the dressing rooms following a heated first half. According to Spanish newspaper Sport, a violent confrontation erupted in the tunnel, away from the television cameras.

The atmosphere had already become hostile following a disputed refereeing decision involving Pablo Maffeo and Kylian Mbappé. Real Madrid’s opening goal, scored by Federico Valverde, came after the referee awarded the Los Blancos a free kick. The home side strongly disagreed with the decision, and their frustration continued as the players left the pitch.

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According to Sánchez, Bellingham and Rüdiger were among the Real Madrid players most heavily involved in the confrontation. “Here are more details about the altercation that took place in the dressing-room tunnel. Bellingham assaulted a security guard by striking him, and Rudiger also slapped another security guard. The security staff went to the referee, who wrote down everything that happened,” the journalist reported.

Reports also suggested that Bellingham and Éder Militão confronted Valencia players and exchanged provocative remarks before security intervened to prevent the situation from escalating.

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However, the published referee’s report has added another twist. According to Mundo Deportivo, the official documented an altercation involving Valencia sporting director Braulio Vázquez, who allegedly confronted the referee and his assistant in an agitated manner. The report also mentioned police intervention but did not identify Bellingham or Rüdiger as participants in an assault.

The referee’s published report made no mention of Bellingham or Rüdiger, contradicting the journalist’s account.

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The incident came during a match that had already produced plenty of drama. Real Madrid arrived at Mestalla looking to extend their winning run, and they eventually secured a convincing 3-0 victory.

Valverde opened the scoring in the 28th minute with a powerful strike from outside the box. Eight minutes later, Arda Güler doubled the advantage, finishing from close range after Bellingham’s delivery took a favourable deflection.

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The second half brought another goal for the visitors. Güler turned provider this time, setting up Mbappé, who rounded the goalkeeper to make it 3-0. Valencia’s misery deepened when captain José Gayà received a red card for bringing down the French forward as he raced toward goal.

The result gave Real Madrid an eighth consecutive victory across all competitions and moved them level on 30 points with Barcelona at the top of La Liga. Valencia, meanwhile, remained in the relegation zone.

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Yet the scoreline was not the biggest talking point after the final whistle. Attention quickly shifted to what had allegedly happened behind closed doors.

The England international has previously found himself involved in heated exchanges on the pitch, although the current accusations remain separate and require proper examination.

For now, neither player has been confirmed to face disciplinary action over the alleged security incidents. The difference between the initial accounts and the referee’s published report makes the situation even more complicated.

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Real Madrid have secured the three points, but the tunnel controversy threatens to overshadow their progress in the title race. Whether the allegations lead to further investigation remains to be seen.