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“Really Poor”: Megan Rapinoe Disappointed With Christian Pulisic’s World Cup Performance, Picks Her Standout Player

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Sourav Kumar Ghatak

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Jul 11, 2026 | 7:00 AM EDT

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“Really Poor”: Megan Rapinoe Disappointed With Christian Pulisic’s World Cup Performance, Picks Her Standout Player

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Sourav Kumar Ghatak

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Jul 11, 2026 | 7:00 AM EDT

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Imago

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Imago

The 2026 FIFA World Cup was a forgettable journey for Christian Pulisic. He failed to score a single goal over his four appearances in the tournament, and injuries kept bothering him since the first game. During his final 59 minutes against Belgium, he lost the ball 14 times, making him the most dispossessed player on the pitch. That left Megan Rapinoe disappointed with Pulisic, and she selected another standout performer.

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“One of our best players, Christian Pulisic,

obviously went off with an injury in the second half, but a really poor first half, a nervy one, he just didn’t look like he could find his

Christian Pulisic

Imago

There were still a few bright spots in the USMNT from this World Cup. “Malik Tillman may have been one of the only players who had a good game, and then had a solid game. Obviously, he scored a goal, but just in general, he looked up for the moment,” Rapinoe added.

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In his breakout World Cup, Tillman became the first player in 44 years (since France’s Bernard Genghini in 1982) to score two direct free-kick goals in a single World Cup tournament. Additionally, his first strike broke a 32-year drought for the USMNT. He became their first direct free-kick scorer since Eric Wynalda in 1994.

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So, the USMNT has a few things to be proud of. But when it comes to Pulisic, it looks more concerning.

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Sourav Kumar Ghatak

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Sourav Kumar Ghatak is an MLB writer at EssentiallySports, reporting from the MLB desk with a focus on delivering engaging daily baseball content. Known for his versatility, Sourav covers a wide range of baseball topics, blending strategic analysis with compelling storytelling. He is recognized for his sharp instinct in capturing the essence of key moments, including recent work on stars like Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. Sourav holds a postgraduate in Marketing. Prior to joining EssentiallySports, he worked as a professional freelancer and project manager team lead, gaining extensive experience in leadership and content development. He continues to grow as a key voice in baseball journalism, combining his passion for the sport with his marketing expertise to create impactful content.

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Yeswanth Praveen

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