“Rest in Peace”: Prayers Pour In for 25-Year-Old World Cup Star After His Shocking Demise

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is racing toward its unforgettable finish. With every match fueling celebration and emotion across the globe. But as the cheers grow louder and the tournament nears its final chapter, devastating news from South Africa has cast a heartbreaking shadow.

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Sky Sports News reports that, South Africa international Jayden Adams has tragically died at the age of 25, just weeks after representing his nation in all three of its World Cup group stage matches.

The midfielder started the 2-0 loss to Mexico. He also featured in the 1-1 draw with Czechia, making way in both games. Afterward, Adams appeared as a substitute in the 1-0 victory over South Korea, while missing the 1-0 Round of 32 defeat to Canada.

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Following the 25-year-old’s passing, the Minister of Sports, Gayton McKenzie, released a statement. He said, “It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams, midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana, at the age of 25. South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents.”

The minister, speaking on behalf of the nation, also extended condolences to the World Cup star. “Our nation mourns alongside his family, his teammates, and the millions of supporters who watched him grow from a promising academy prospect into a full Bafana Bafana international.”

Authorities have not confirmed the cause of death. Police launched an investigation after discovering Adams’ body at a home in Schotsche Kloof, central Cape Town, on Saturday morning. Furthermore, Western Cape police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed the inquiry into the circumstances remains ongoing.

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Everyone is praying and mourning the untimely passing of South Africa’s World Cup star

“This is sad 😔 news may is soul rest in peace 🪦,” a soccer fan commented on X. Jayden Adams earned his first senior South Africa call-up in January 2024 during the Africa Cup of Nations. He made two appearances off the bench as South Africa advanced to the tournament’s semi-finals.

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Meanwhile, another fan wrote, “A young life and an incredible talent taken far too soon. Thoughts and prayers go out to the entire South African football community and his family. Rest in peace, Jayden.”

Prayers further poured in when someone said, “It’s hard to believe, especially since he had just played at the World Cup.”

Not only the World Cup, but Adams also scored his only international goal in March 2025. Finding the net in the 84th minute of a 2-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Benin after Lyle Foster broke the deadlock.

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Another fan commented, “What a tragic loss, my thoughts are with Jayden’s family and the South African football community, he had his whole career ahead of him #RIPJaydenAdams.”

Lastly, RB Leipzig also extended their prayers and wrote, “Our deepest condolences 💔 Our thoughts are with you, his family and South Africa 🙏.”

The FIFA World Cup truly unites the world in joy and sadness. Indeed, the soccer world has lost a rising star. Jayden Adams leaves a void that will forever remain irreplaceable.