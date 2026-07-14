“Said I Will Beat His Own Son”: Kylian Mbappe’s Father Says IShowSpeed Can Beat Him During World Cup Semi-Final

This FIFA World Cup was a very big moment for IShowSpeed and FIFA, as it was the first time a creator was allowed to stream from the stadium. This has given us some of the best moments, like meeting top stars like Ibrahimović and Henry. But one of the most surprising moments was when Speed met Mbappe’s dad during the World Cup semi-final and received an answer that left many surprised.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Let me ask you a question. Who wins in the race? Me or Mbappe?” asked Speed when he met with Kylian Mbappe’s father, Wilfrid Mbappé. What surprised fans was that Wilfrid Mbappé pointed at Speed.

Speed was ecstatic and smiled ear to ear and said, “He said I will beat his own son.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kylian Mbappe‘s speed has become one of the most talked-about subjects whenever his name comes up. And this World Cup has just shown us why that happens. But the answer by Wilfred Mbappe has surprised many because Mbappe has spent this tournament leaving defenders chasing shadows in almost every game.

Still, comparing both of them is never as simple because they produce speed under completely different situations.

Mbappe reached a top speed of 37.6 kmph (23.36 mph) against Morocco, setting the fastest recorded at the 2026 World Cup. His speed even tops NFL star Tyreek Hill’s recorded 23.24 mph, showing just how remarkable Mbappe’s pace really is. Mbappe has reached 38 kmph against Monaco, making him one of soccer’s fastest players ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

But that does not mean IShowSpeed can be taken lightly with his pace.

Speed defeated fellow creator KSI over 100 meters while clocking 12.8 seconds. He has also faced top names like Noah Lyles and Nigel Green. Although he lost both races to professional sprinters, the race against Green was a very close finish.

ADVERTISEMENT

This has made him so confident in his pace that when he went on the broadcast show with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thierry Henry, he had a bold take.

“I’m faster than him 100%! He’s not faster than me,” said Speed, talking to the soccer legends.

But Titi hit back, saying, “Young me? Nah, he will destroy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And that is because Henry reportedly has reached a top speed of 39.2 km/h (24.36 mph) while gliding past defenders, carrying the ball without losing pace.

Even then, soccer speed tells a completely different story because sprinting alone never wins matches on its own. Henry terrified defenders because every explosive run came with perfect control and clinical finishing.

Mbappe continues doing something similar in today’s soccer world, turning simple counterattacks into goals before opponents even realize what hit them. Those moments explain why soccer pace can never be measured through sprint races.

ADVERTISEMENT

That debate somehow feels perfect because IShowSpeed has already changed this World Cup off the field. FIFA, Fox Sports, and YouTube made him the first creator to stream official games from stadiums. His Portugal opener attracted 9.2 million viewers, proving soccer has now got a new outlet to reach many casual fans.

Between this World Cup’s breathtaking games and Speed’s unforgettable broadcasts, this World Cup has created lasting memories beyond soccer.