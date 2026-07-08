Security Footage From Argentina vs Egypt World Cup Highlights Alleged Unfair Treatment At World Cup

Controversies surrounding FIFA simply refuse to stop. FIFA is facing yet another wave of online scrutiny after a viral video from the Round of 16 matchup between Argentina and Egypt surfaced. Supporters from both countries appeared to be getting very different treatment at the entry to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

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The video, shared by podcaster Mario Nawfal on X, showed the fans, with security personnel taking Egyptian fans aside for pat-downs while the Argentinian fans are let in without further physical checks or screening.

“Security footage from Egypt vs Argentina sparks backlash,” the caption on Nawfal’s post read. “Video allegedly shows Egypt fans getting extra checks and pat-downs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium… while Argentina fans walk through freely, now accusations of unfair treatment are exploding online. Is this standard procedure or straight-up bias?”

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That said, the footage, by itself, is not conclusive; it doesn’t show how the fans in the queue entering the venue are screened, whether random screenings were taking place, or if fans had already gone through checks before the recording started.

Neither FIFA nor the authorities at the stadium have commented on the video, but the chatter is blowing up on social media.

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Similarly, even a Spanish-Moroccan sports journalist highlighted this issue on X: “Security ahead of Egypt vs Argentina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium were seen checking only Egypt fans while letting Argentina fans walk through freely.”

The timing of this footage made things worse. Just days ago, before Egypt’s Round of 32 game against Australia, team director Ibrahim Hassan and player Trezeguet were pushed by Dallas police while attempting to take a picture with a fan at the team’s hotel.

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“A man and his son went to take a ​photo with Ibrahim Hassan and Trezeguet, and the national team’s director ​approved the request,” the team’s media officer said. “However, a security officer intervened and pushed the fan, as well as Trezeguet ​and Ibrahim Hassan, even though the player and the team ​director were in their designated area.”

The matter was later resolved, but Egypt being allegedly singled out again is not a good look. Until FIFA or stadium officials address the incident, the debate is likely to continue, and supporters need more transparency.