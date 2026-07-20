Shakira Went Above and Beyond Her Promise to Uganda’s Ghetto Kids at FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup finals were all about glamor, entertainment, and on-field thrillers. The halftime show featured pop sensations Shakira, Madonna, and BTS, among others. However, under the brightest lights, there were a few more things that happened that may not have come to the limelight. Shakira is no stranger to soccer. But apart from being an attraction in the finals, she also acted as a good Samaritan.

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“Beautiful gesture by Shakira in inviting Uganda’s Triplets Ghetto Kids to the World Cup final. She didn’t just give them a stage; she gave them visibility, hope, and the chance to show that talent knows no borders. Thank you, Shakira,” Andres, a fan from Spain, shared via X.

Remember the viral Ghetto Kids from Uganda? What was started as a project using dance and performing arts to uplift abandoned, orphaned, and vulnerable children went on to become an international rage. International reality shows jumped in to bring the kids, but Shakira personally went further and took them to perform at the World Cup finals.

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Before Sunday’s finale, they all visited Times Square, where the group broke into impromptu street dancing as Shakira watched them. Through the days, she cared for them, looked after them, and also brought in her own kids, Sasha and Milan, to play with them. It wasn’t just about giving them the stage for her, but actually getting to be with them.

“The Ghetto Kids from Uganda have changed our lives. Spending time with them has been magical and has taught us so much! I’m so happy to finally have them here in New York to dance with me at the World Cup Final!!” Shakira said before the event.

Shakira and soccer always go hand-in-hand. She has served as the tournament’s defining musical icon for two decades . Having performed at a record four tournaments, her legacy culminated with a historic headlining performance at the 2026 World Cup Final . This time, she turned the tide by giving it back to the soccer community.

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“This one is very different. It’s a huge opportunity for the Ghetto Kids, for me, and for the children who have no hope. They’ll still have hope,” Ghetto Kids Founder and coach Kavuma Dauda said.

The kids were seen doing some moves with people around them cheering. They danced to “Dai Dai,” the official tournament anthem co-created by Shakira and Burna Boy. They were also photographed with Shakira after the event.

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While the FIFA World Cup finals’ halftime show attracted huge outrage, a few things, like bringing the Ghetto Kids, could alter the public opinion. From the streets of Uganda to the World Cup finals, the journey was never easy. But talent sees no border, and with names like Shakira coming forward, soccer is the ultimate winner here.

Soccer unites people, and here it does so.