“Shame on Argentina”: Journalist Blasts 32YO Star After He Fights With Spanish Players After Losing the FIFA World Cup Final

La Roja are the World Champions. After beating Argentina 1-0 in the final with Ferran Torres’ 106th-minute winner, the World is at their feet. But before the celebrations could truly begin, emotions spilled across the pitch as a 32-year-old Argentine player and Spanish players got involved in a fight. And one reporter was not happy.

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“Argentina not only lost the final. First time I see a team ruining the winners’ celebration. Shame on Argentina,” wrote SportItalia correspondent Tancredi Palmeri.

Instead of Spain lifting the famous trophy, players from both sides suddenly found themselves in a confrontation as 32-year-old Leandro Paredes and some of the Spanish players got into a brawl. The biggest flashpoint came when Paredes charged toward Eric García after the final whistle as the two shoved each other. Gavi stepped forward, hoping to calm the situation, but the confrontation only became worse.

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Nicolás Otamendi tried separating players, while Nahuel Molina also became involved as tempers continued going up. Lionel Scaloni eventually stepped in, pulling frustrated Argentina players away before things got out of hand.

It was a disappointing ending because the match itself had already demanded everything from both teams.

Argentina entered extra time with ten players after Enzo Fernández’s red card. Losing another World Cup final clearly hurt, and those emotions became impossible to hold in.

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Even Scaloni looked frustrated while separating players, knowing those moments would be the talking point instead of soccer. Later, he accepted defeat respectfully, reminding everyone that losing gracefully remains equally important after giving everything.

But those ugly scenes should never erase what Spain produced across 120 outstanding minutes against determined world champions.

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Luis de la Fuente’s side controlled possession, created chances, and barely allowed Argentina to make anything meaningful going forward. Argentina managed their first shot only during the extra time after spending most periods chasing Spain. Ferran Torres finally rewarded that dominance by scoring the winner.

That is why this World Cup should ultimately be remembered for Spain’s soccer instead of post-match frustration. They became world champions again, adding a second star after waiting 16 years since the unforgettable night in South Africa.

Spain only conceded one goal throughout the World Cup, underlining the remarkable consistency across the backline. Argentina’s heartbreak and emotional reaction will be remembered, but Spain deserved to lift soccer’s greatest prize.