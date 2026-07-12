“Should Never Have Been in Power”: Former USMNT Star Calls Out U.S. Soccer While Defending Mauricio Pochettino

The fallout from the USMNT’s painful World Cup departure has unearthed a series of long-forgotten incidents. A former USMNT star revealed how his pathway to coaching in the USA was blocked by individuals who were never supposed to be in influential positions, while defending coaches and speaking about the real issues that plague the system.

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Jermaine Jones, who had 69 caps for the USMNT and even coached the Central Valley Fuego, defended Mauricio Pochettino after calls for his sacking grew louder.

“I know nobody wants to hear this, but this is where the real failure lies. Blaming Mauricio Pochettino or the players is too easy for me,” Jones wrote on X. “Look back at what has happened. People like Earnie Stewart and Matt Crocker have stepped away from their roles, and we move on as if nothing happened. The real problems run much deeper.

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“I can only speak from my own experience. There are people within the federation who should never have been put in positions of power. One of them is Cindy Parlow Cone.”

Following the 4-1 defeat to Belgium in the round of 16, the USMNT’s promising World Cup campaign came to an unceremonious end. From starting questions about the failure of the youth soccer system to asking about the commitments of the coach, fingers were pointed at multiple stakeholders. However, Jones spoke about a different issue from his own experience.

He recounted a previous experience with Cone, the President of the United States Soccer Federation. He revealed that he had an opportunity to coach the U16 National Team and also assist the U20 National Team a few years ago. But the chance slipped away when Cindy did not sign the paperwork.

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Jones also revealed that he was advised not to speak about the incident, but he only chose to do so because he is currently in Germany. Jones returned to management a year after leaving the Central Valley Fuego job in a role with 1. FC Schweinfurt in Bavaria, Germany.

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Concluding his post, Jones stated this was only one story from his experience. He added that he had many experiences like this, naming them as the true problems that continue to hinder the USMNT and the US soccer.