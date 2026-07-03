“Shouldn’t Be Taken Lightly” England Fans Surprised By USMNT’s Performance At FIFA World Cup

The USMNT’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign has had its share of highs and lows. Team USA secured its spot in the Round of 16 after defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 in its Round of 32 match. Having advanced from Group D, this milestone marks the eighth time the men’s national team has booked a place in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup. In a video shared by ESPN UK, a correspondent stopped Three Lions supporters to get their take on the USMNT, and the reactions were as amusing as they were honest.

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“Surprisingly good,” a fan said. “I would say they’re a genuine threat. They are obviously up for it. Very fit, very energetic, very motivated as well. So they shouldn’t be taken lightly.”

Team USA’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign began on June 12 with a Group D clash against Paraguay. The Tim Ream-led side comfortably brushed aside the South American opposition with a 4-1 victory. The result immediately raised hopes of a promising tournament run for the USMNT, who are making their 12th FIFA World Cup appearance.

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While third place in 1930 remains their best official result, the U.S. Men’s National Team has rarely made deep tournament runs. Their standout modern performance occurred in 2002 when they reached the quarter-finals. In other recent appearances, such as in 1994, 2010, and 2022, their campaigns concluded in the Round of 16.

Their 2-0 win over Australia on June 19 only added to the growing optimism. In a country often seen as more invested in football and baseball, the USMNT’s performances have brought fans together in support of the host nation.

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“I think they are doing well this tournament. The country is behind them,” another fan said. “I think the States have got into it, which is good for once. Not just baseball or football as they call it.”

However, the final Group D match against Türkiye did not go as many had expected. It was a tightly contested affair, but the Turkish side emerged with a 3-2 victory. Even so, the USMNT finished top of the group to secure a place in the Round of 32, where another European opponent awaited.

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On July 1, Team USA took on Bosnia and Herzegovina in its first knockout match. Goals from Folarin Balogun and Malik Tillman sealed a comfortable 2-0 win, strengthening the belief that the Tim Ream-led side could make a deep run. Still, not everyone was convinced.

“I think they are experiencing the same thing that a bunch of other, like, World Cup hosts experienced, where they win their first couple of games. They get really excited. Russia had the same thing; South Korea in 2002, they got to the semi-finals… The host of the World Cup. They usually get really excited. They win a bunch of games. It doesn’t mean anything,” an England fan explained.

The comparison wasn’t without merit. Russia, the host nation in 2018, reached the quarter-finals during the 2018 tournament, ultimately falling to Croatia 4-3 in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw. South Korea achieved its best-ever result as co-hosts in 2002, finishing in fourth place. Whether the USMNT can break that pattern remains to be seen.

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Next up, Team USA will face Belgium in the Round of 16 on July 6 at Seattle Stadium. A victory would send the host nation into the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.