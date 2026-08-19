Soccer Coach Rushed To Emergency Room After Altercation Between His Two Wives

In a dramatic and highly public family crisis that has recently surfaced in Egyptian media and is going viral internationally, Egypt’s National team head coach Hossam Hassan collapsed and was rushed to the hospital after intervening in a physical fight between his two wives.

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The national team coach reportedly collapsed while trying to break up a brawl during a confrontation involving his current wife, Dina Mostafa, also known as Dan Adam, and his first wife, Howaida Al-Gharbawy. The incident took place at the cafe of an upscale hotel in Marina El Alamein, on Egypt’s North Coast.

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According to reports by Sky News Arabia, Hassan had been staying in that area with Dina Mostafa and their two children. Another report claimed that Howaida Al- Gharbawi and members of her family were also present in the same area.

What began as a verbal dispute allegedly escalated into a physical confrontation involving members of both families. Reports described confusion at the venue, with people nearby attempting to intervene and separate those involved. However, based on the available accounts, the complete situation and sequence of events have not been independently established, as they differ from media reports and statements by lawyers representing the two sides.

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According to reports by Africa Soccer, Hassan was overwhelmed by the physical confrontation between the two and then fainted. Africa Soccer also reported that Hassan has decided to divorce his first wife, Al-Gharbawi, following the dispute.

“The secrets of the house will remain inside and will not leave it even after the divorce,” Al-Gharbawi told Al-Arabiya.

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The lawyers of both parties spoke to Sky News Arabia, revealing that the emergency police had intervened and a report was also filed, but later a settlement was reached between the parties, which led to the waiver of the complaint.

According to Dan Adam’s lawyer, Mohamed Shams, his client was the actual victim and was assaulted. As reported by Sky News, Dan Adam was allegedly pulled by her hair and beaten before Hassan tried to stop the brawl.

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In contrast, according to Al-Gharbawi’s Lawyer, Ahmed Hamad, she contacted Hassan and asked him to come urgently and see her two daughters, who had been assaulted by some women, after which Al-Gharbawi called the emergency police to intervene. Ahmed revealed that after the arrival of the police, a report was filed, but Hassan’s brother Ibrahim Hassan mediated the dispute and brought the parties to an agreement and settlement.

This incident attracted considerable attention because Hassan is one of Egypt’s most prominent soccer figures. He is not only the country’s current national team coach but also a former star striker whose career made him a familiar name across Egyptian and Arab soccer.

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Hassan was reportedly present during the confrontation and attempted to calm the situation. Several reports said that he became extremely agitated and then lost consciousness during the commotion. He was subsequently taken to a hospital and a nearby medical facility.

Early reports described his condition as stable and out of danger. However, any information regarding Hassan‘s health is not consistent because there is no detailed medical diagnosis that has been publicly established. It would therefore be inaccurate to state that Hassan suffered a heart attack/or another specific medical emergency without confirmation from a doctor, Hospital, family representative, or official football Authority.

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The only accurate description as of now about Hassan‘s health is. He reportedly fainted or collapsed during the confrontation, received medical attention, and was not reported to be in immediate danger in the latest available news.

A video connected with the confrontation circulated online, including through social media posts; the footage helped propel the story beyond Egypt, but its existence does not automatically confirm it. Every claim made in accompanying captions. The video clip was very short, and it’s very difficult and it would be very inaccurate to assume things by looking at it about the ongoing situation.

Social media reactions have largely focused on the unusual nature of the incident and Hassan’s public position, yet the attention also raises his privacy concerns, especially where family members and children may be identifiable.

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The timing of the personal crisis added to its impact; just over a month earlier, Hassan had led Egypt at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, guiding the team to the round of 16 for the first time in decades.

Egypt took a surprising 2-0 lead against eventual finalist Argentina before conceding three goals in a dramatic collapse, losing 3-2. Hassan reacted with characteristic intensity; he accused match officials and external factors of favoring Argentina and Lionel Messi, declaring that his side looked better than the reigning champions, but that the result had been influenced by factors beyond the pitch during the match.

He made a FIFA anti-racism gesture while protesting decisions and received a yellow card. The post-match scenes, including the red card shown to Egypt’s goalkeeping coach, fueled controversy.

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As of the latest reports, this incident highlights the intense scrutiny faced by high-profile athletes and coaches whose private lives can quickly become a public spectacle, particularly in the aftermath of a major tournament.

For Hassan, a figure defined by competitive fire and unfiltered commentary. The events marked a stark departure from the football pitch into an unwanted personal drama that ended with medical attention, police involvement, and the formal dissolution of a decade-long marriage.

Many details are still unclear, and many speculations are circulating about the incident and about Hassan’s current health status. For now, the episode should be described as a reported family altercation involving the Egypt coach; the public reaction may continue, but the factual record will depend on official statements, legal documents, and verified medical information rather than viral posts or competing allegations.