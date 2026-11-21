For Jesús Owono, stepping back into public view was never going to be easy. The FC Andorra goalkeeper appeared in the stands on November 20, not to resume his football career but to stand alongside his teammates as they remembered Jesús de Miguel, the striker who died following their on-field collision earlier this month.

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As FC Andorra prepared to face Leganés in Encamp, the evening carried a weight that went far beyond the result. Owono watched from the stands during a tribute to the late CD Tenerife forward, marking his first public appearance since the tragedy. The moment also offered a glimpse into the emotional toll the incident has taken on the 25-year-old, whose future in football remains uncertain.

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According to Spanish newspaper AS, television cameras spotted Owono during the minute of silence. He sat alongside injured teammates Álex Calvo and Theo Le Normand, as well as suspended defender Diego Alende. Visibly affected, the goalkeeper began praying once the silence ended.



The supporters inside the stadium also made sure he knew he was not standing alone. Banners reading “We are with you” and “You are not alone” appeared in the stands, while one fan sent him a personal message of support. Their gestures did not change what had happened, but they showed that some members of the FC Andorra community were thinking about the goalkeeper as he struggled to process the loss.

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Owono’s presence was only one part of an emotional evening for FC Andorra. The players walked onto the pitch wearing shirts bearing De Miguel’s name and No. 9, while a bouquet of white flowers served as another reminder of the player they had lost. Before kick-off, both teams and the supporters observed a minute of silence.



The tribute came as FC Andorra returned to home action after the tragedy had shaken the club and Spanish football. De Miguel, who played for Tenerife, had been just 30 when he died. His death had prompted messages of condolence from clubs, teammates, and football institutions, and the pre-match ceremony gave those inside the stadium another opportunity to remember him.

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But while the club tried to honor De Miguel, Owono’s appearance inevitably brought attention back to the incident that changed both families’ lives. The goalkeeper has not returned to training, and his attendance in the stands should not be mistaken for a decision to resume his career.

The tragedy unfolded on November 2 during a second-division match between Tenerife and FC Andorra at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López Stadium. With the game approaching its closing moments, De Miguel challenged for the ball as Owono came towards him in an attempt to clear it. The two collided, and the goalkeeper struck the forward in the chest with his raised leg.

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The referee showed Owono a straight red card. De Miguel received emergency medical attention before medical staff carried him off on a stretcher. The match was abandoned seven minutes into stoppage time, with the score level at 2-2. He suffered cardiac arrest and died the following day.



On November 13, the Spanish football federation’s disciplinary committee handed Owono a 12-match suspension, the maximum penalty under Article 102 of its disciplinary regulations. The committee relied on the referee’s report, which described the challenge as a forceful strike with excessive force while the ball was in play. It also referred to the tragic outcome when explaining why it considered the maximum sanction justified.

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The federation later decided that the abandoned match would not be replayed, allowing the 2-2 scoreline to stand. It considered that the most respectful course of action under the circumstances.

Gerard Piqué and the Tenerife coach disagree over the ban

The suspension soon became another source of debate. FC Andorra owner Gerard Piqué argued that the punishment placed too much weight on the consequences rather than the action itself.

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“My take on all this is that the 12-match ban imposed on Jesús Owono effectively blames him for consequences for which he was not at fault. I believe a sanction should be based on the action itself, not on the consequences,” Piqué said on November 17.



The former Barcelona defender added that players, former players, coaches, and goalkeepers had described the collision as an accident. He also compared Owono’s punishment with the three-match suspension given to Albacete’s Jose Corpas after an accidental kick left Sabadell’s Quadri Liameed injured.

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“Having said all that, my question is: what is being punished — the action or the consequences?” Piqué asked. He also stressed that no suspension could undo the loss. “No sanction will bring Demi [De Miguel] back to us.”

However, Tenerife coach Álvaro Cervera pushed back against that argument the following day. While acknowledging that Piqué was defending his club and player, Cervera said he believed the goalkeeper’s challenge itself deserved closer scrutiny.

“I think he [Piqué] should look at the action itself,” the Tenerife manager said, adding that he did not consider it an incident that happened routinely in football.

Away from the disciplinary debate, Owono is still dealing with the personal consequences of the tragedy. FC Andorra manager Carles Manso said the goalkeeper was spending time with his family and had complete freedom to decide whether, or when, he wanted to return.

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“We will give him space so that he feels completely free to make any decision, whether he wants to return, when, or if he does not want to return,” Manso said.

Reports have also suggested that Owono has been struggling deeply and could even consider ending his career. His emotional state has reportedly required support from psychologists and club staff. Piqué, meanwhile, made clear that serving the 12-match suspension would not necessarily mean the goalkeeper was ready to play again. “Let it be clear from the outset that Jesús will need more than 12 matches before he is ready and able to compete,” he said.



For now, Owono’s appearance in Encamp was a gesture of remembrance, not a return to football. The suspension remains in force, but the bigger question is whether he will feel ready to step onto a pitch again. On an evening dedicated to De Miguel, the supporters offered him their backing, while the loss of the Tenerife forward remained at the heart of the tribute.