Soccer Star Banned From Driving Until 2099 for Violating Rules

The headline should have been about Mauro Icardi’s potential move to another soccer club. Three days ago, sports journalist Pete O’Rourke reported that Tottenham Hotspur would not pursue Icardi despite the Argentine striker currently being a free agent. Last season, the 33-year-old scored 16 goals in 47 appearances for his former club, Galatasaray. Yet, despite his experience in European soccer, Icardi currently finds himself without a club. And now, he will also be without a valid driving license in Argentina.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This Thursday, the X account Transfer News Live broke the news. The post read: “Mauro Icardi has been 𝗕𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗘𝗗 from driving in Argentina until 2099. He will be 105-years-old when his driving ban expires. After a video on social media showed his partner, China Suárez, leaning out of his moving car without a seatbelt, authorities investigated the footage and found that Icardi did not have a valid licence in Argentina.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Regional news outlets reported that Icardi was driving with an expired license while his partner was leaning out of the moving vehicle without a seatbelt. Those circumstances prompted the Ministry of Transport to take action. According to the ministry, Icardi “was preventively disqualified,” and if he applies for a new license, he will have to undergo an evaluation beforehand.

Because of the length of the penalty, Icardi would be 105 years old when the ban expires. In practical terms, that means he is unlikely to drive legally in Argentina for the foreseeable future. So, after all of this, has anything come from Icardi himself?

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes. Shortly after the Ministry of Transport announced the ban on X, Icardi responded in the comments and shared his side of the story.

“I wanted to know how you managed to disable the Italian license that I have until 2029. It seems weird to me that even the Ministry of Transport is hanging off my ba**s just to get a little bit of media buzz. Focus on fixing the streets so we can have better traffic flow in our country instead of going around tweeting and scratching your ba**s. Stop lying to people and get to work. The Argentine license has to be turned in when you convert it to the European one. What kind of suspension are you trying to invent? All for a little bit of chisme,” he wrote (translated via X).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mauro’s comment attracted a lot of replies, but the Ministry of Transport is yet to respond. Additionally, netizens have blamed him and his partner because of their stunt and the handling of things. Now, the fans will keep an eye on how things turn out.

But Mauro Icardi isn’t the first soccer player whose driving license was revoked or suspended. In fact, there are many.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several soccer players have faced penalties because of their driving

Raheem Sterling, a four-time Premier League winner, pleaded guilty this month to dangerous driving, possession of nitrous oxide, and failing to provide a specimen following a single-vehicle crash involving his Lamborghini and motorway barriers. His convictions carry a mandatory driving ban, along with the possibility of a custodial sentence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wesley Fofana is another soccer player who has faced serious consequences for his actions behind the wheel. He received a two-year driving ban after accumulating multiple driving convictions and 50 points on his license within a single year for serious speeding and reckless driving offenses.

However, the length of Icardi’s reported ban stands out, with the penalty extending all the way to 2099.