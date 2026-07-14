South African Police Begin Investigation Into World Cup Star’s Untimely Death at 25

South African football fans are continuing to mourn the loss of one of their brightest talents. After World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams was found dead at the age of 25, questions around the situation remain unanswered.

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According to a post from @TouchlineX on X, the South African police have begun an investigation into Adams’ death.

“Adams was found dead at a property in Cape Town on Saturday, and police have opened an investigation,” the post read. “Authorities have not released the cause of death, while his family awaits the autopsy results.”

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Adams was found dead in a home in the Schotsche Kloof neighborhood in Cape Town, but the cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Many football figures have paid tribute to the South African player, including the country’s sports minister, Gayton McKenzie, and FIFA, which held moments of silence during the World Cup quarterfinals. The public has been urged not to speculate about his passing.

“I ​shall carry forever the humble, appreciative response he gave me,” McKenzie said in a statement. “That he chose to wear ⁠the ​national jersey and give his all for his ​country in that moment speaks to a depth of character and professionalism well beyond his years, and ​it reflects the caliber of young man South Africa has lost.”

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His father, Juanito Adams, has reflected on his son’s passing as well as the outpouring of public support.

“The family is struggling ​to process it,” he told South African news service eNCA. “People say it will ‌become easier, ⁠but it won’t. You just learn to live with it. So, we’ll see what the time ahead holds for us. The whole world is reacting to Jayden’s death. Like I said, it’s very tough. We can see the love ​the world had for ​his soccer and ⁠for Jayden.”

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Adams had been having a breakout year leading up to the World Cup. He had helped his club, the Mamelodi Sundowns, win the CAF Champions League; he was a prominent member in South Africa’s run in the World Cup, appearing in all three of their group stage games. Their appearance in the knockout stage was a first for the country.

As tributes continue to flood in, only time will tell if any headway is made in the investigation into Adams’ passing.