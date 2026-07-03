South Korean Coach Reportedly Heads Back to USA Despite Disqualification As FIFA World Cup Chaos Continues

The controversy around the South Korean Football team is starting to gain more importance than the actual World Cup campaign they had. Even after resigning as head coach after their disqualification, Hong Myung-bo is at the center of intense public scrutiny. So much so that now reports are emerging of him leaving South Korea for Los Angeles to be with his family. But before boarding the flight, he hinted that there is more to the story than the public actually knows.

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“I do have something to say, but that story will come out someday,” said Hong before getting on a flight to LA.

South Korea’s World Cup ended in the worst way possible with just 3 points and 2 losses. This World Cup has been faced with so much criticism that even after Hong resigned as the coach of South Korea, the fans are not letting him rest.

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Amid the terrible World Cup campaign, there were rumors that there was some internal conflict in the team between senior players and the team wasn’t on the same page. And after the Mexico game, one report even suggested that Hong Myung-bo and Son Heung-min got into a confrontation. But Hong shut it down.

“The atmosphere was a bit unsettled after the Mexico match, but I do not think there was any problem within the squad.”

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The question then moved to why Jens Castrop was left completely on the bench for the first two games and didn’t get to start a single match during the World Cup

The question then moved to why Jens Castrop wasn’t on the starting lineup even once during the whole World Cup. Reports came out that the Bundesliga midfielder missed 2 matches as it was a disciplinary action for appearing barefoot inside team facilities.

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Hong shut that down too, saying, “That is not true at all.”

Things got so bad that even when the team arrived early in the morning at the Incheon Airport, fans were there ready to shout and slander the coach for a disastrous World Cup. This is the pressure that Hong seems to be running from. Cameras actually saw him disguise himself with a cap and a mask at the airport. As for his statement about a story, well, the football world will be waiting.

Why are South Korean fans so upset about the World Cup exit?

South Korea’s World Cup campaign ended in the group stage despite opening with a 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic. Back-to-back 1-0 defeats against Mexico and South Africa ended the hopes of making the knockouts.

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With stars like Son Heung-min, Lee Kang-in and Kim Min-jae, expectations naturally were much higher than at any other World Cup.

But after the South Africa defeat, everything changed.

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This loss became the match everyone pointed towards after South Korea’s elimination. Son started on the bench before entering after halftime, but South Korea still suffered defeat.

That result shifted attention from missed chances towards the decisions that shaped the team’s entire World Cup campaign.

But those questions had existed long before the tournament and finally surfaced after the painful exit.

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Hong Myung-bo’s appointment had already faced criticism after concerns over the Korea Football Association’s hiring process. The World Cup disappointment brought those frustrations together, leading to Hong’s resignation, and things might go further, and the KFA might start to undergo review.