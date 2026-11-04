Spanish Police Investigate Possible Involuntary Manslaughter After Jesús de Miguel’s Death

A challenge for a long ball ended in tragedy on Monday, leaving Spanish football mourning Jesús de Miguel. The 30-year-old Tenerife forward suffered cardiac arrest after colliding with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono. The Spanish police have opened an investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter, a standard step when a death is considered non-natural. It does not mean Owono has been charged.

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In added time, De Miguel chased a long ball near midfield as Owono sprinted out of his area to meet him. The goalkeeper struck him in the chest and received a straight red card. De Miguel clutched his torso before collapsing. Players rushed to help, but he could not be saved. The 2-2 match was abandoned.

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Police confirmed the inquiry on Tuesday. Spanish law requires judicial examination of deaths from non-natural causes, including accidents. The process does not, by itself, establish a criminal offense.

Santa Cruz de Tenerife chief prosecutor José Luis Sánchez-Jáuregui told EFE that criminal proceedings were unlikely because the collision occurred during active play. He said the referee’s report and the federation’s assessment would help determine whether the challenge was dangerous or intended to cause harm.

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Article 142 of Spain’s Penal Code covers negligent homicide. Gross negligence carries a possible prison sentence of one to four years, while less serious negligence can bring a fine of three to 18 months’ imprisonment. These are possible penalties, not charges against Owono.



Investigators must examine the play, the contact, and the forensic evidence on the cause of death. A red card does not prove criminal negligence, just as a fatal outcome alone does not establish a crime. The distinction between a sporting accident and criminal conduct is central.

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The RFEF will consider the incident separately under its disciplinary code. The code allows one to three matches for violent play or conduct creating risk, and four to 12 for violence causing serious harm. Sporting sanctions are separate from criminal liability.

Jesús Owono speaks out after the tragedy

Owono later deactivated his Instagram account amid online abuse. Footage showed supporters shouting “murderer” as he left the pitch. Michel Owono, a sixth-division player for Can Vidalet, also reported racist abuse from people who mistook him for the goalkeeper.

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In an Instagram statement, Jesús Owono said he never intended to hurt De Miguel: “I am completely devastated by what happened on the pitch yesterday. What was supposed to be just another football match turned into a tragedy that will stay with me for the rest of my life. I want everyone to know that I never intended to hurt anyone. It was a terrible accident, something I wish with all my heart I could take back. No words can express the pain, guilt, and heartbreak I feel right now. My deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, teammates, and everyone who loved him. Football means everything to me, but no game, no victory, and no rivalry will ever be worth a human life. I am truly sorry. I will carry this with me forever. Rest in peace. 🕊️💔.”

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COPE radio reported that Owono hopes to contact the family privately. Andorra players were also reportedly deeply shaken. The goalkeeper’s statement came amid growing scrutiny of the incident and the emotional toll it has taken on everyone involved.

De Miguel had helped Tenerife earn promotion from Spain’s third tier. He joined the club in 2025 and scored 11 goals in 30-plus appearances. He had also played for Internacional de Madrid and CD Castellón.

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The club said his body would be transported to Navahermosa in Toledo province at his family’s request. Shareholder Rayco García said teammates and officials would attend his final farewell. Fans will gather at the stadium on Saturday.

“We will all join forces and get through this together,” García said.

President Felipe Miñambres said players and families would need professional help and fan support. “They will be feeling the same way that we are feeling today,” he added. Tenerife has requested that its league match at Granada be postponed.

Andorra, owned by former Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué, offered condolences and sought to postpone its next fixture. Piqué wrote, “I’m sorry with all my heart. Rest in peace, Jesus.”

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The Spanish federation postponed Copa del Rey and Copa de la Reina matches scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. UEFA also said its matches this week would observe a moment of silence.



The inquiry will continue, but both clubs are left grieving a loss no result can put right.