“Stay strong”: Cape Verde’s Goalkeeper Vozinha Sends Emotional Message For Venezuelan People

The underdogs of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Cabo Verde, put up a spirited fight against reigning champions Argentina before seeing their run end in the Round of 32. Back home, Vozinha, the tournament’s oldest debutant and a fan favorite, thanked everyone who had rallied behind the team and also shared a heartfelt message for the Venezuelan people.

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“Thank you to all,” Vozinha addressed the Venezuelan people. “Stay strong, we know you’re going through a very difficult time, and we hope that you have the strength to overcome this difficult time.”

Venezuela suffered two back-to-back earthquakes on June 24th, with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, occurring just 39 seconds apart. This was one of the most devastating times the country had ever seen, triggering a catastrophic humanitarian emergency.

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It left almost 16,300 people completely homeless, with the official death toll rising to 2,954 fatalities and many injured. Venezuelan local star Marítimo de La Guaira player Héctor Bello lost his wife, who died shielding their daughters. His teammate Lucas Trejo lost his wife and two children in the disaster

Despite the tragedy, the Venezuelan fans united to support the underdogs. The Latin American digital wave adopted Cape Verde’s 40-year-old goalkeeper as their hero. Vozinha also gave Venezuelan fans hope, drawing parallels to his own experience of suffering a similar situation not too long ago.

“We, too, in Cape Verde, in August, had something very similar to this. I hope that everyone fights with all their strength,” Vozinha said.

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Although they did not suffer a destructive earthquake, they had the catastrophic flash floods and landslides caused by Tropical Storm Erin in August 2025. The disaster claimed nine lives, destroyed hundreds of homes, and left thousands of citizens displaced or dependent on temporary shelters.

While Vozinha’s heartfelt words connected two nations through shared grief, they also highlighted how a tiny island country reached the international stage. Cabo Verde had a fairytale run as a country ranked 67th in its debut, reaching the Round of 32 and leaving the whole world stunned.

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Miami Gardens saw a spectacle where even one of the greatest, Lionel Messi, was on his feet till the very last moment. They equalized after a goal by Messi. After trailing again, losing 2-1, after a master stroke by Sidny Lopes Cabral, they made a comeback in the very last second, taking the match to an equalizer. But in the 111th minute, Argentina made their way to the round of 16.

This loss did leave a sting, but one thing that was commendable to see was how the captain of Cabo consoled his players. Vozinha did not let his teammates put their heads down, telling them to keep their heads up after the performance they put up. It was not the result they were expecting, but it certainly put them on the map. Even Messi gave a special shoutout to him after the final whistle.

“I went up to Messi after the game. He hugged me and said, ‘You are great. Your people should be proud of you.’ That was incredible for me,” said Vozinha.