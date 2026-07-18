“Still Hurts Everyday”: Argentina Player Confesses Avoiding Surgery Before FIFA World Cup

Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez’s journey in the 2026 World Cup has been a roller coaster ride. While he showcased resilience and leadership and offered some clutch saves in the tournament, he faced stiffer tests in the elimination rounds, conceding two goals each against Cabo Verde and Egypt. However, just ahead of the finals, Argentina’s goalie has revealed something he did before entering the event that could change the entire narrative around him.

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“My hand still hurts every day. I knew it was going to hurt a lot, but I avoided the surgery,” SportsCenter on ESPN shared Martinez’s press conference clip. “I consulted with every possible specialist in the United States, in England. They all said I would have to have surgery, otherwise, I wouldn’t be able to play.

“Throughout the entire group stage, I couldn’t train with my teammates, and that was very sad for me, because I love being with the group. After the match against Egypt, I started training normally. Now, I feel much, much better. The overcoming is from the entire team, which has been building something for years that is hard to describe in words.

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“Sometimes I cry just thinking about what we’ve achieved. All that’s left is to enjoy the moment, which we’ll remember for the rest of our lives.”

A goalkeeper playing all through the World Cup with a hand injury says a lot about his grit and resilience. Reportedly, he fractured his ring finger on May 20, 2026, during the pre-match warm-up for the UEFA Europa League final against Freiburg. Despite the immediate fracture, Martínez strapped his finger, played the full 90 minutes, and kept a clean sheet to help Aston Villa secure a 3-0 victory. It also didn’t stop him from guarding Argentina’s net in the World Cup.

Martínez started strong, anchoring a defense that allowed him to concede only a single goal during group matches against Algeria, Austria, and Jordan. His struggle was evident only in the knockout round and most recently against England in the semifinal. Now, one more game before he could treat his injury, but not before taking the World Cup back home to Argentina.

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Fans would just hope for a repetition of Martinez’s 2022 World Cup final performance.

“In the last final, we were far superior to France for 80 minutes up until their penalty, but in the end we conceded three goals, and usually when you let in three goals in a final, you are more likely to lose,” Martinez said about the last World Cup final.

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All hopes of Argentina are on Martinez’s injured hands.