The debate over whether hydration breaks actually provide any benefit is long over. At the 2026 World Cup, the conversation has shifted to assigning blame for them in the first place, with criticism landing on FIFA, broadcasters, and even the host country. But one Fox host came to their defence, saying the backlash aimed at America and the network is just a coincidence and that the real blame lies elsewhere.

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Rebecca Lowe joined The S* Word from talkSPORT and was engrossed in a debate over the hydration break before pitching in to defend Fox and America.

“Because it happens to be in America this time around, everyone’s hammering that it is an American thing, it’s a Fox thing. Please, guys, can we just stop with blaming America, blaming Fox? It’s a FIFA thing. If this happened to be in Spain, it would be the same way; it’s just the way that the world has gone.

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“It’s really annoying that people are blaming America because it happened to be in America. It’s not going anywhere for the next World Cup anyway, as much as I wish it would,” she pleaded.

Born in London, Rebecca Lowe moved to the US in 2013 when she joined NBC as a studio host. She made her debut with Fox in 2026 as one of the network’s hosts for the World Cup.

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Lowe’s defence of Fox arises from FIFA’s stance. The World Body introduced a break of minutes, midway through each half, and enforced it mandatorily at every game. The broadcasters were given the freedom to cut to adverts during the break

Millions of fans claimed it was an attempt to Americanize the game with quarters and adverts. But FIFA president Gianni Infantino restated that the hydration break will stay even during the future instalments.

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But just as Lowe explained, the blame was simply due to the venue of the tournament. Engaged in stopping debates, usually, Lowe turned into an active participant on the day.

Lowe’s Fox Sports FIFA World Cup Now sparkles

Rebecca Lowe was a debutant with Fox as they got the iconic Zlatan Ibrahimovic and paired them with veteran Alexi Lalas and the legendary Thierry Henry. Using her award-winning experience, she managed to find a calmer tone amid the chaos of bigger soccer stars.

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The dynamic between the analyst trio and the host stole the show. With constant friction between the stars, Lowe always presents a witty balance to calm things down.

Lowe’s ability to cool the room down with Lalas and Ibrahimovic, who were debating France-Senegal, caught the eye. By averaging 6.6 million viewers per game across Fox and FS1, showed an increase in demand for pre- and post-match analysis.

With the knockout set to commence soon, the storylines at the World Cup will only get better. Finally, the hydration break debate may take the back seat as the action on the pitch truly begins to dominate.