“Suffered Many Injustices”: Iranian Coach Pays Gratitude to Mexico While Shading USA for Tough FIFA Travel Issues

Iran does not have a lot to be grateful for at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, except maybe how the host nation of Mexico became their home for the last few weeks. Iran had their base in Tijuana, Mexico, and entered US soil only to play the games. Now, as they exited the tournament after staying unbeaten and drawing with Belgium, New Zealand, and Egypt, Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei paid a token of gratitude to Mexico.

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“We thank you so much for the love you gave us; we suffered many injustices from your northern neighbors, but we have felt accompanied by you. Our country is also your second home, and the doors are open to you because we love you very much. What happened in this World Cup is going to be historic in our relations. We held out hope until the very last moment. And we’re leaving with our heads held high,” Argentine politician Martin Dandach quoted Ghalenoei.

Considering the recent political turmoil, questions were raised about whether Iran would be permitted to enter the US. The permission was granted, but with heavy travel restrictions. For their initial matches in Los Angeles, the squad was only allowed to enter the US the day before the match. They had to leave the same evening after the game.

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They faced hurdles with the visas as well. Players had their visas confirmed just 10 days before the tournament. Several key members like coaches and support staff had their VISA applications rejected as well.

Iran is leaving the FIFA World Cup 2026 after finishing third in Group G, with three points from three games. The numbers don’t tell the story; how Iran was treated differently compared to other teams did.

Only for their final group match in Seattle against Egypt was Iran allowed to enter the US two days before the game. They played their first two games by entering from their camp in Tijuana, Mexico, on the same day of the match, and left by the evening. Still, their fans didn’t disappoint. Team Melli’s first two games in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles were packed with fans. It also looked like several Mexican fans cheered for Iran donning the Xolos (Club Tijuana) jersey.

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According to USA Today’s Nancy Armour, a few Tijuanans even traveled to Los Angeles to cheer for Iran. For instance, in the game against Belgium, stands were seen with fans donning Club Tijuana’s caps and jerseys. Many Mexican fans seemed to have chosen Iran as their No. 2 team. “It feels kind of like home when we are there in Tijuana, and they’re coming all the way here to support us; it means a lot to us,” Midfielder Alireza Jahanbakhsh said after the game against Belgium.

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Mexican fans have already shared their love for Team Melli. They kept on chanting “Iran, hermano, ya eres Mexicano.” This means “Brother, you’re already Mexican.” Now, it was Iran’s turn to pay their tributes to their Mexican hosts.

“The Iranian national football team leaves here with fond memories. Thanks to the hospitality and kindness of the Mexican people during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Your kindness will never be forgotten,” Abolfazl Pasandideh, Iran’s ambassador to Mexico, said.

Iran has left their base camp in Tijuana. As for their hosts, Mexico will take on the formidable Colombia in the Round of 32 tomorrow at 9:00 PM ET. Safe to say, the Iranian fans will likely be cheering for their gracious hosts from back home.