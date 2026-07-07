Team USA Commits 3 Avoidable Blunders That Cost Them World Cup Run

The highly touted American dream that echoed even before the FIFA World Cup concluded in the most anti-climactic way possible. Seattle, also colloquially called the “Soccer Capital of the United States,” marked the end of the road for the USMNT in the tournament after a 1-4 thrashing at the hands of Belgium on Monday.

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Generally, against the sharpened Belgian offense featuring Romelu Lukaku and Charles De Ketelaere, a single mistake is all it takes to cut the game loose. But on a doomed night in Seattle, Team USA made too many of them.

The statistics lay an even grimmer picture. As per Opta Analyst, Belgium posted 2.15 expected goals (xG) from 15 shots while the USA amassed a timid 0.67 from seven attempts.

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So, what are the three major blunders that cost the Mauricio Pochettino-led USMNT just the second quarterfinal bout in their history? Let’s dig deeper into it.

Matt Freese’s Forgettable Night With the Gloves Pushes Back the USMNT

Coming into the Belgium game, Matt Freese had proved his mettle between the sticks for the national team. He kept a clean sheet against Australia and let in four goals in four games. But on Monday, Freese conceded the same figure in a Round of 16 game where pretty much nothing went in his favor.

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Particularly, it was one moment in the second half that exemplified how the game went for Freese. With just over 30 minutes left, Team USA was trailing 1-2 and was pushing for an equalizer after two back-to-back goals by Charles De Ketelaere.

In the 57th minute, Belgium stringed an offensive attack from the back. While Ketelaere was spearheading the attack yet again, he was chased by three US defenders from behind. However, Freese advanced well out of the box to counter the attack himself.

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Did Matt Freese just Younghoe Koo one in the World Cup? pic.twitter.com/UzOBpmbJfP— Kurtis Seaboldt 🇺🇸 (@klseaboldt) July 7, 2026

He initially got to the long ball before Ketelaere, but he couldn’t clear it convincingly. Subsequently, Ketelaere got the touch on the ball from behind, giving his teammate Hans Vanaken possession. Vanaken took a shot immediately from just outside the box, sniping it with precision for Belgium’s third goal in the game.

Tim Ream, the last US defender, haplessly failed to stop the shot. With this third goal, the USMNT’s dreams of a comeback were crippled, and Freese was left with one of the most disastrous performances of his career in a knockout game for Team USA.

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Nevertheless, Freese accepted his mistakes after the game. “Obviously disappointed for my involvement in an error in judgment on the third goal,” Freese said in a conversation with Yahoo Sports’ Steven Goff. ” But at the end of the day, the harsh truth is that the acceptance meant little, given the enormity of the stage.

Christian Pulisic Is Still Far From Being the True “LeBron James of Soccer”

The stage was set for Team USA’s undisputed leader to capture his reign. Against a gritty Belgium squad, the team needed a Christian Pulisic masterclass on the night. But as reality set in, his performance fell short of a masterclass, earning a 6.0 rating from Sports Illustrated.

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Pulisic was subbed out of the game in the 59th minute. According to ESPN, he was struggling with a right ankle injury. The injury situation has been a recurring concern for the AC Milan winger throughout this FIFA World Cup campaign.

Pulisic also suffered a calf injury during the group stages of the tournament. These injuries hampered his performance big time against Belgium, and it was clear he wasn’t at his best. According to an ESPN FC post, Pulisic conceded possession 11 times in 45 minutes. Furthermore, he lost multiple duels in the first half.

This disrupted the USMNT’s positional play and its momentum. Without Christian Pulisic, one of the most effective goal scorers on the team, Team USA’s domination never really materialized on the field. His substitute, Sebastian Berhalter, did little more than launch a vicious shot from distance.

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The Fiasco Around Folarin Balogun Before the Game Didn’t Help Team USA

Folarin Balogun was shoved into the spotlight even before the USA-Belgium game had tipped off. It traces back to the red card that the US forward received in the Round of 32 game against Bosnia-Herzegovina after a foul on Tarik Muheramovic.

Imago July 5, 2026; Seattle, Washington, U.S.; Folarin Balogun of the U.S. during training. Mandatory Credit: Blake Dahlin-Imagn Images

As per the designated rules, Balogun was supposed to remain unavailable for the game against Belgium, courtesy of the suspension. However, ahead of the game, FIFA suspended his red card in line with Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

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While the decision was bizarre to many, Team USA got a lifeline for its Round of 16 tie. Before the game, Balogun was leading the team with three goals in the tournament. Thus, the expectations were already high on the Monaco forward, and the controversy fueled the attention around him even more.

However, in the game, the hype faded as the game progressed. The US forward got a rating of just 6.9 from Sports Illustrated, reflecting his disappointing outing. As per Opta Jack Stats, Balogun just had 20 touches in the first half.

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Notably, it’s the lowest for any Team USA player in the game. While he had 7 touches in the opposition box in the second half, Balogun looked far from threatening as the pressure of the unwanted attention seemed to have gotten to him.

The disastrous performance capped an overall uplifting outing for Team USA at the home World Cup. Although improved in many ways thanks to a strong group of players, the FIFA World Cup 2026 highlighted the flaws that still haunt the co-hosts. Home advantage meant little, as the team couldn’t improve on its quarterfinals finish at the 2002 World Cup, much less replicate the historic third-place finish almost a century ago.

If Mauricio Pochettino retains his position, he must regroup his players and take note of the positives. But as things stand, the USMNT must strive harder to overcome traditional European giants. Another rebuild might be at hand.