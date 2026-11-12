Team USA Withdraws From U17 World Cup Citing Security Concerns

Team USA’s preparations for the FIFA U-17 World Cup have come to an abrupt end, just days before the tournament begins. With security concerns surrounding the Middle East, U.S. Soccer has decided against sending its young players to Qatar, leaving the squad without the opportunity to compete on the international stage.

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The federation confirmed the withdrawal on Wednesday, November 11, informing players that it had also cancelled their planned pre-tournament training camp. The decision comes just eight days before the competition kicks off on November 19, despite head coach Alex Aldaz having already announced his 21-person squad last week.

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U.S. Soccer cited the State Department’s Level 3 travel advisory and the deteriorating regional security as reasons for the withdrawal. The department issued a Level 3 travel advisory for Qatar on October 23, urging American citizens to “reconsider travel to Qatar due to risk of armed conflict.” The advisory also referenced attacks on neighboring Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Players received the news through a letter from the federation, which expressed disappointment over the sudden change while explaining why the team could no longer participate.

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“We are writing to inform you of the difficult decision to cancel our World Cup pre-camp and our planned participation in the World Cup,” the letter stated.

U.S. Soccer also acknowledged the efforts players and coaches had invested in preparing for the competition. However, the federation maintained that the circumstances left it with little choice.



“We are extremely proud of the preparation by our players and coaches to represent the US in the World Cup. Unfortunately, in light of current circumstances, including the US State Department’s Level 3 Travel Advisory for Qatar and related directives for Embassy staff and families, we are no longer able to participate in the tournament. The well-being of our players and staff will always be our top priority.”

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The withdrawal came after Aldaz had already named his 21-player squad, leaving the young talents without a stage to prove themselves. Aldaz had already finalized his 21-person selection, with several promising young talents expected to lead the American challenge.



Philadelphia Union prospect Malik Jakupovic, Chicago Fire’s Robert Turdean, and LA Galaxy’s Vinny Garcia were among the youngsters expected to feature for the United States. The squad had planned to gather in Atlanta for its training camp before travelling to Qatar.

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Instead, the players must now put their World Cup ambitions on hold.

The United States had been drawn into Group J alongside Montenegro, Chile, and Algeria. Aldaz’s side was scheduled to begin its campaign against Montenegro on November 21 before facing the other two nations in the group stage.



The withdrawal halts the U.S. bid to advance beyond last year’s round-of-32 exit and chase its best-ever finish: fourth place in 1999.

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Could U.S. Soccer face a FIFA fine?

While player safety remains the federation’s stated priority, the late withdrawal could bring financial consequences as well.

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FIFA’s tournament regulations require qualified associations to honour their participation commitments. Under the rules, a team withdrawing fewer than 30 days before the opening match faces a minimum fine of 20,000 Swiss francs, approximately $24,000. FIFA can also impose additional sanctions depending on the circumstances.



The regulations allow the governing body to appoint another association to replace a withdrawing team. However, FIFA has not publicly confirmed what it intends to do with the vacant position following the American decision.



There is also an unusual detail surrounding the announcement. FIFA published the official squad lists for all 48 participating nations on Wednesday, and the United States still appeared among them. The federation had not immediately issued a formal update on the team’s withdrawal, while FIFA did not respond to requests for comment.

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The United States’ absence will not necessarily affect the tournament’s overall schedule, but the last-minute change leaves FIFA with another decision to make before kickoff.

Despite the American withdrawal, the 2026 U-17 World Cup remains scheduled to run from November 19 through December 13. Qatar will host the expanded 48-team competition for the second consecutive year as part of FIFA’s plan to stage the men’s U-17 tournament annually from 2025 through 2029.



The decision to establish a regular host was intended to make better use of existing football infrastructure while improving tournament efficiency.

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However, the latest development highlights how security considerations can disrupt even carefully planned international competitions. The withdrawal follows other sporting changes in the region, including the postponement of the 2027 Asian Cup amid security concerns in Saudi Arabia and the cancellation of Formula One races in the Middle East.



For Aldaz and his players, the disappointment will be difficult to shake off after weeks of preparation and the anticipation of a World Cup appearance. For FIFA, attention now shifts to filling the American vacancy and ensuring the tournament proceeds as planned.