Soccer has suffered another heartbreaking loss, and this time, a 16-year-old’s (age as per the LA Times) promising future has been cut short. Argentine youngster Abel Núñez has died after suffering a devastating head injury during a youth match, leaving his club, teammates, and the local soccer community mourning an unimaginable loss.

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Núñez was representing FC Ezeiza against Deportivo Muñiz in the Juveniles C Copa de Plata competition organized by the Argentine Football Association when the tragic incident occurred. According to reports, a clearance from an opposing defender struck the teenager in the head, causing him to collapse on the pitch.

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Local journalist Cristian Rompani, who witnessed the incident, described the frightening moment, recalling how the defender struck the ball with unusual power. “In my nearly 30 years in youth football, I’ve never seen a kick like that. The ball didn’t gain any height, and just four or five meters away, it struck Abel in the head,” Rompani said.



He further compared the impact to a boxing knockout, explaining that Núñez immediately fell to the ground and appeared completely unresponsive. Medical staff rushed to his aid, but the situation quickly became serious. The teenager was taken to the hospital, where doctors reportedly diagnosed a fractured skull and internal bleeding. He underwent emergency surgery, but despite their efforts, he could not recover. Three days after the incident, FC Ezeiza confirmed his death in an emotional statement released on Sunday.

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“After suffering a hard blow during a match, proudly wearing our Ezeiza shirt, we deeply regret his departure,” the club announced. The statement also reflected the devastating loss felt throughout the team, describing Núñez as a young man with dreams and ambitions who had become part of their football family. “Today football is in the background. We are overwhelmed by the pain of saying goodbye to a colleague, a young man full of dreams and hopes, who was part of our family.”



The tragedy also prompted an emotional response from Deportivo Muñiz. The opposing club extended its condolences to Núñez’s family, friends, and everyone associated with FC Ezeiza, acknowledging the pain surrounding the incident.

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The match was suspended following the injury, and the focus has since shifted entirely towards supporting the teenager’s grieving family and teammates.

Another tragic loss leaves football in mourning

Núñez’s death comes at a particularly painful time for the football community, which is still dealing with the loss of Spanish striker Jesús de Miguel. The 30-year-old Tenerife forward died on November 3, just a day after suffering a cardiac arrest following a collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono during a second-division fixture.

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De Miguel was chasing a ball when Owono rushed out of his area to clear it, resulting in a collision that left the striker seriously injured. Medical personnel treated him on the pitch before taking him to the hospital, where his condition initially appeared stable. However, his neurological condition deteriorated, and he passed away the following day.

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The incident also triggered a police investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter, while Owono received a 12-match suspension from the Spanish football authorities for using excessive force in the challenge. The goalkeeper later expressed his remorse and offered condolences to De Miguel’s family.

Tenerife recently returned to the pitch for its first match since the striker’s passing, ensuring that his memory remained at the center of the occasion. Players from both teams wore shirts bearing his name and No. 9 before kick-off, while supporters observed a moment of silence.

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The tribute continued during the match when Tenerife midfielder Nacho Gil held up De Miguel’s jersey after scoring against Ceuta. Play also stopped in the ninth minute to honor the striker, whose memory remains deeply connected to the club.



Now, with Núñez’s passing, football faces another devastating reminder of how quickly a moment on the pitch can turn into an unimaginable tragedy. For FC Ezeiza, however, the loss is far more personal than any sporting result. An 18-year-old who arrived at the ground to play the game he loved will no longer be returning to the dressing room. His teammates and loved ones are left to remember a young life that ended far too soon.