“There Won’t Be a 4th”: Spanish Legend Lays Bare Warning to Argentina Ahead of World Cup Final

We are just days away from Argentina and Spain meeting in the World Cup final for the first time, and we will finally be getting the Finalissima that we missed before the World Cup. While both teams are fully focused on preparing for the final, a Spanish legend is sending warning shots to Argentina.

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“ There won’t be a 4th star , Argentina. We’re going for the 2nd!! Come on, Spain, ” posted World Cup-winning goalkeeper Iker Casillas on Sunday’s final clash.

Spain have always been one of the teams to beat from the moment this World Cup began, and their reaching the final has proved exactly that. They enter Sunday’s final against Argentina as the favorites after beating France 2-0.

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But standing across them are the defending champions, who have made surviving impossible situations almost feel completely normal.

Spain has looked like a team that knows exactly how to win at this World Cup. They have stayed calm under pressure, controlled the games when needed, and they rarely have let matches slip away. Rodri and Fabian Ruiz have been the heartbeat of the midfield. At the same time, Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo have stretched defenses to the extreme by pressing forward.

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France felt that pressure in the semifinal. Spain had controlled possession and punished mistakes without chasing the game unnecessarily. That balance has carried them into another World Cup final, but Argentina presents a completely different challenge.

Argentina have never looked comfortable since the World Cup knockouts started, yet they somehow keep finding answers to every question that is being asked.

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They needed late moments against Cape Verde before surviving another tense battle against Egypt. Switzerland pushed them throughout the game, but Argentina found another breakthrough when the pressure got high.

England led until the 85th minute before Scaloni’s side scored twice to complete a remarkable comeback.

That ability to stay alive comes from a team refusing to panic, regardless of how difficult the game gets. Lionel Messi, at the age of 39, is still changing games with his passes—he recorded two assists against England.

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Enzo Fernández has started to peak at the right time and is driving attacks from the midfield, while Lautaro Martínez has also started to punish defenders whenever he gets into dangerous spaces. Argentina will likely defend patiently, absorb Spain’s pressure, then strike quickly whenever spaces begin to open.

Spain still deserve to enter this final as favorites because their football has been more consistent and cleaner. But Argentina have already shown against Cape Verde, Egypt, Switzerland, and England that going behind in a game is not going to stop them. Those victories have reminded everyone that this team doesn’t accept defeat.

Spain may hold the advantage before kickoff, but we saw what happened to England when they were overconfident, and Spain can’t make the same mistake.