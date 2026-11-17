Portugal’s first match without Cristiano Ronaldo ended in a humiliating defeat. But while the 4-1 loss to Denmark raised questions about the team’s future, it also reopened an emotional debate over how the country treated its greatest footballer. And Ronaldo’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, made her feelings unmistakably clear.

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Following Portugal’s heavy defeat in the UEFA Nations League, Aveiro launched a scathing attack on the national team, claiming her son never received the respect he deserved. She even admitted that she was happy to see Portugal lose, believing the result reflected the way the team had treated the legendary forward. “They deserved to lose. I was happy about it,” Aveiro said.

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Her frustration extended beyond the result. Portugal had arranged a special tribute for Ronaldo before the Denmark fixture, with players wearing shirts featuring his iconic No. 7. Supporters also applauded during the seventh minute to recognize his extraordinary contribution to the national team.

However, Aveiro felt the gesture missed its purpose because Ronaldo was not there to receive it. “The tribute should have happened with him there. Here at Sporting, we’ll honor him. Here, his value is recognized!” she added, referring to Sporting CP, the club where Ronaldo began his professional journey.

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She also questioned the respect her son received inside the national setup, making a particularly strong accusation against his former teammates. “He wasn’t respected in the national team, not even by his teammates.”



Her remarks have added another layer to the controversy surrounding Ronaldo’s international retirement. The 41-year-old announced his decision on November 5, following a difficult final period with Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus. He had missed the previous international break’s fixture against Norway and subsequently faced a suspension from the Portuguese Football Federation.

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The timing of the Denmark defeat only intensified the discussion. Portugal suffered their heaviest home defeat in 105 years and their worst loss in 12 years, with Rasmus Hojlund scoring twice. The team had not conceded four goals at home since their 4-4 draw against Cyprus in 2010.

Interestingly, Aveiro is not the first member of Ronaldo’s family to publicly question Portugal’s treatment of him. His older sister, Elma Aveiro, had also criticized the national team and Portuguese supporters in October. “CR7 deserved more respect, as the national team deserved more structure,” she wrote on Instagram, before accusing Portuguese journalism of fuelling unnecessary speculation.

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She also took aim at the country’s football supporters, claiming they did not appreciate having one of the greatest players in the sport’s history. Her message ended with a heartfelt acknowledgement of her brother’s contribution: “Thank you for everything, CR7! You deserved more!”

With the debate surrounding his retirement showing no signs of slowing down, attention soon turned to Jorge Jesus, the manager at the center of the controversy, who was forced to address the growing criticism.

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Jorge Jesus responds to Dolores Aveiro’s criticism

With Ronaldo’s retirement already dominating conversations around Portuguese football, Aveiro’s latest comments inevitably brought Jesus back into the spotlight. The manager, who previously worked with Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, was asked about the criticism and whether he believed Portugal missed its former captain.

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Jesus initially appeared surprised by the question, responding, “Now I have to respond to Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother?” However, he quickly adopted a more understanding tone and defended Aveiro’s right to stand up for her son. “She is a lady I greatly respect. She suffered a lot to raise her children,” he said.



Jesus also acknowledged that Ronaldo’s contribution to Portugal would not simply disappear because he had retired. When asked whether the debate surrounding his departure would eventually end, the manager admitted he did not know.



“A mom is a mom; there’s no getting around it. I understand her statements. A mother always stands up for her children, even to the death. She’s a very dear mother who suffered a lot to raise her children,” he further explained.

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His comments came after he had already faced questions about Ronaldo’s absence following the Denmark defeat. At the time, Jesus offered a rather blunt assessment of the situation. “People miss him; they haven’t forgotten what Cristiano did for 23 years with the national team. There’s no going back,” he said.

However, he also questioned what there was to miss when Ronaldo had already made his decision to leave international football.

The contrasting remarks have kept the spotlight firmly on the relationship between the former captain and his manager. Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s own cryptic Instagram video, in which he held up four fingers alongside the caption, “Have you figured out the solution yet?”, further fuelled speculation following Portugal’s four-goal defeat. The forward has not clarified its meaning.



Regardless of the circumstances surrounding his departure, Ronaldo leaves behind an extraordinary international legacy. Across 234 appearances, he scored 146 goals, making him both Portugal’s most-capped player and its all-time leading scorer.

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He also helped the country win its first major international trophy at Euro 2016 before adding UEFA Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025. His 14 European Championship goals remain a tournament record, while he became the first player to score at six different men’s World Cups.

For a player who spent nearly 23 years representing his country, the debate surrounding his farewell has become almost as significant as his achievements. And with his family now openly expressing their disappointment, Portugal’s relationship with its greatest footballing icon appears far from settled.