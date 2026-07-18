“They’re Wild”: Megan Rapinoe Clears Feelings on Lionel Messi’s Argentina Ahead of FIFA World Cup Final

On the eve of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, the story seems simple enough: Spain arrive as the polished, dependable force, widely tipped to outplay Argentina after a month of controlled, near-flawless performances. That narrative has gathered around them, built on numbers, clean sheets, and a calm assurance that feels tailor‑made for a title bout. Yet not everyone is convinced this is how the ending should be written.

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“I think this is Argentina’s style of play,” said retired USWNT player Megan Rapinoe when asked about Argentina and if they actually have a chance at winning this World Cup against Spain. “I think they’re wild… They are a team that has ultimate belief; they grind it out… are really good at staying in the game… have a special player in Messi… They never give up…. This is who they are.”

Argentina are back in another World Cup final, but their path has been anything but comfortable. That is exactly why Megan Rapinoe described Lionel Scaloni‘s side as a wild team.

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Every knockout game has pushed Argentina into moments that no one wants to be in. But they have somehow managed to find a winning answer to every question. And that is what is the story of the World Cup for the defending champions.

Imago 07.07.2026, Fussball Weltmeisterschaft 2026 in den USA, Achtelfinale, Argentinien – Ägypten, im Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA, Schlussjubel Argentinien, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Valentin Barco, Julian Alvarez, Thiago Almada, ***FIFA regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. EDITORIAL USE ONLY*** *** July 7, 2026, 2026 FIFA World Cup in the U.S., Round of 16, Argentina vs. Egypt, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, Argentinas victory celebration, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Valentin Barco, Julian Alvarez, Thiago Almada, ***FIFA regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. EDITORIAL USE ONLY***

If we look at every game that Argentina has played in the knockouts, there isn’t one game that you can point to and say that they were comfortable. Against Cape Verde, they needed 3 goals in the game, in extra time. Against Egypt, most of the fans had lost hope by the 79 th minute. And even after Argentina scored the first goal, everyone thought it was too late. But La Albiceleste were able to score a stoppage-time winner and won 3-2.

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It wasn’t any better against Switzerland. Argentina scored first but couldn’t keep the lead, and even after Switzerland got a red card, Messi and co still struggled to score a goal until the 112th minute of Extra Time. Even against England, they got hit on the counter in the 55 th minute and were only able to get the goals after Thomas Tuchel decided to go ultra defensive.

Not to take anything away from Argentina, but there is a very good chance that story could have been different if Tuchel did a better job.

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And going into the final, this ability to grind out games has become one of their strengths. Although Spain have been the best defensive side, conceding just 1 goal and have been very consistent, knockout football is something that can’t be planned.

Argentina are unlikely to fight for possession because that plays directly into the hands of Spain. Instead, Scaloni will trust disciplined defending and hitting back on the counter with players like Enzo Fernandez, Lionel Messi, and Julian Alvarez.

Lionel Messi remains the biggest threat after scoring 8 goals in the World Cup at 39, while Enzo Fernandez has started to peak at the right time and has started to control the midfield. Lautaro Martinez also comes into the game with growing confidence after scoring the winner against England.

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Spain deserve respect because they have looked complete throughout this World Cup. But Argentina also deserve equal respect because every game has been a challenge and they have overcome it.

If Sunday’s final becomes another emotional battle, nobody should be surprised if Argentina go back-to-back.