38-YO FIFA World Cup Referee Dies Weeks After FIFA Removed Him From Tournament

Rob Dieperink’s career had reached the highest levels of European soccer before taking a sudden and public turn earlier this year. The Dutch referee, who had been active in professional football since the 2011-12 season, had officiated 284 professional matches and was selected as a video assistant referee (VAR) for the FIFA World Cup this summer. But in May, he was pulled from the tournament after a public police investigation was opened in the United Kingdom.

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Although authorities later dropped the case without charges, Dieperink never returned to FIFA’s World Cup officiating team. On Sunday, the soccer community was met with another unexpected development as news emerged that the 38-year-old had passed away. His death came just weeks after the investigation had ended, prompting tributes from both Dutch soccer authorities and FIFA.

“It is with shock and deep sadness that we have learnt of the death of Rob Dieperink.,” The KNVB (Royal Dutch Football Association) wrote in its statement. “With Rob’s passing, the football world has lost a highly regarded referee with international experience, but above all, we have lost a wonderful colleague.”

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“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone who was dear to him. We wish them much strength and comfort as they come to terms with this great loss.”

FIFA also paid tribute, saying it had learned of the news with “great sadness” and extending condolences to Dieperink’s family and friends and to the KNVB, adding that it hoped he would “rest in peace.”

At the time of writing, his cause of death has not been made public. Dieperink made his Eredivisie debut at the end of 2017 and steadily built an international résumé. In 2022, he joined FIFA’s list of international officials. His assignments included VAR duties at UEFA Euro 2024, the 2024 Olympic Games, and assistant VAR for the Europa League final that same year, between Atalanta Bergamo and Bayer Leverkusen. In December 2024, he was also appointed VAR for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in Qatar.

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His exclusion from the FIFA World Cup this year came after the Metropolitan Police arrested him on suspicion of sexual assault against a teenage boy, following a report of an incident on Wellesley Road in Croydon on April 9, not far from Selhurst Park, where Dieperink had traveled to serve as VAR for Crystal Palace’s 3-0 Europa Conference League quarter-final first-leg win over Fiorentina.

After returning from the assignment, he was arrested by police. The Metropolitan Police said officers carried out a thorough investigation, reviewing all available evidence, including CCTV footage and digital devices, before concluding that “the evidential threshold had not been met” and that no further action would be taken. For a referee who had spent more than a decade climbing through the ranks of Dutch and European soccer, missing the sport’s biggest tournament marked a major setback.

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Rob Dieprink shared his ‘disappointment’ with FIFA’s decision before his passing

Speaking to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf after the decision, Dieperink maintained his innocence and said the allegations had turned his life upside down.

“It saddens me greatly that I have been wrongly accused,” the veteran referee shared. “The allegations were refuted, and the case was dismissed within two weeks following a thorough police investigation. I am grateful for the support I have received from the KNVB and the way in which they have dealt with this case. It is a pity that FIFA has decided not to appoint me for the World Cup anymore, of course, I am disappointed about that.”

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Dieperink also explained that he had promptly informed FIFA, UEFA and the Royal Dutch soccer Association (KNVB) about the situation as the investigation unfolded. While he accepted FIFA’s decision, he made no secret of how much it hurt personally and professionally.

Rob Dieperink’s passing closes the chapter on a career that saw him rise from Dutch domestic soccer to some of the biggest matches in Europe. In a matter of months, he went from being ready for a World Cup assignment to being removed from the tournament, being cleared after a police investigation and, finally, being mourned by the soccer community he served for over a decade.