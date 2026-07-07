“Throw (Jersey) In The Trash”: Dave Portnoy Angry Over USA Loss Calls For Big Change In Soccer Immediately

The USMNT’s run in the 2026 FIFA World Cup finally ended with Belgium winning the round of 16 game by 4-1. Before the game, FIFA’s suspension of the red card ban of Folarin Balogun sparked huge outrage, including Belgium calling out the move. However, in the game, the USMNT couldn’t maintain the dominance, and brain fade moments cost them dearly. For Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy, that’s enough, as he shared some brutal tips to correct things.

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“Throw this (jersey) in the trash. We were a joke. That game was a joke,” Portnoy ranted via his X. “If you’re going to have us root for our team, how about having a goalie who doesn’t give up a goal, like just kicking the ground and giving it to the other team? Number 13 with the ponytail gets thrown into the potted plant section on a header. Our defense looks like they’ve never been.

“If we’re going to keep making an international incident in FIFA, we’re going to have to start instituting a draft in soccer. We’re going to have to say, ‘Hey, LeBron, no offense, you’re gonna play soccer. Train for four years.'”

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His rant didn’t end with the video. While posting it, he also added a long caption:

“Embarrassing effort from the United States. Lights were way too bright for US soccer team. Stage way too big. If we’re gonna keep creating international incidents over soccer it may be time to institute a soccer draft.”

There was a costly brain fade moment for the USMNT goalkeeper, Matt Freese. In the second half, Belgium was leading 2-1 as they sent a ball into the USMNT’s net. Freese sprinted out of his box to clear the ball, but misjudged. He hit the ground instead, keeping the ball in place and allowing Belgium to go deep. Blame also falls on the USMNT’s defense, as only Tim Ream was guarding their net at the time. Not surprisingly, Belgium scored their third.

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The USMNT started the second half trailing 2-1, and analysts urged the team to regain control over the next 45 minutes.

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“This isn’t the team that people paid to come watch you play. You got 45 frickin’ minutes, or you’re home.” Marcelo Balboa said at halftime.

Nothing changed, though, as the USMNT went further south. While the 4-1 scoreline depicts how Belgium toyed with the USMNT, the reality was that the USMNT’s slump came at the wrong time.

“We all know we could’ve won that game. There was nothing extraordinary about Belgium, and that’s what’s so frustrating,” American author John Green said.

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Be it in MLB, NBA, or NFL, the draft is a part of American sports. New stars are born, investments are made, and the game’s next generation comes out. Be it LeBron James or Babe Ruth, the US offered some of the best athletes in these sports. In comparison, soccer is still an emerging sport in the country. Following the same structure in soccer could help the USMNT.

While we’re skeptical if these suggestions will ever see daylight, Portnoy may just have revealed the difference between other American sports and soccer.