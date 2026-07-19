Times Square Becomes Argentina for a Day as Fans Celebrate With Traditional Dish at FIFA World Cup

Just hours before the World Cup final between Argentina and Spain, there is a sea of blue in Times Square. Argentina fans took over NYC, and Times Square is looking like a piece of Buenos Aires. However, it’s not just the fans who have flooded NYC ahead of the final, but also their culture.

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“Argentina fans brought a little taste of home to Times Square ahead of the FIFA World Cup Final,” Fox Sports shared via X.

The now-viral footage shows a sea of blue jerseys flooding Times Square as Asadors have lined up their barbeques along the streets to share asados. In Argentina, an asado is not just a quick dinner; it is an hours-long social event where friends and family gather, drink wine, and chat while the meat cooks .

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It is the ultimate social pillar of Argentine culture , deeply rooted in its history and identity. Because of the country’s vast history of cattle ranching, beef is a cornerstone of Argentine heritage, making the asado an intrinsic, defining symbol of the country. NYC is experiencing a piece of that culture currently, as food, dance, and streets full of blues become the current scene of Times Square. However, the Argentina fans are not stopping with only barbecues.

They gathered to wave massive flags, hang banners, and chant traditional stadium songs beneath the neon billboards. While the fans are doing their part, the onus is now on the Argentina players to dominate on the field. The brightest light is surely on Lionel Messi. In his “Last Dance” World Cup, the 39-year-old has been in vintage form with eight goals and four assists. One more game with such form and history will be created. Even Spain knows that.

“I don’t think you’ve seen the same Spain across all the matches,” Spain team’s captain Rodri said. “I think Sunday’s match will be quite different, as it will be a more physical one, and we must be prepared. And I believe if we are known for something in this national team is that we know how to play different games based on the moment.”

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Let’s now see which fan group could take over Times Square after Sunday’s game. For now, Argentina wishes to take the trophy back to their country, while Spain hopes to break that dream. The two will face off on Sunday at 3 pm ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.