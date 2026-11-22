Harry Kane’s injury has come at a difficult time for both the England captain and Bayern Munich. Just weeks after enjoying some of the best moments of his career and winning the 2026 Ballon d’Or, the striker now faces several months away from football because of a serious ankle injury.

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However, Kane is not letting this setback bring him down. After undergoing surgery, the Bayern star shared a positive message with his fans on Instagram. He also posted a picture from his hospital room and made it clear that he wants to return in time for the most important part of the season.

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The England captain wore his Bayern Munich jersey and smiled at the camera while giving a thumbs-up with both hands. His left leg had a black medical walking boot, and a pair of red and silver crutches rested beside him.

He also shared the following message on Instagram with his followers: “The highs and lows of life! Obviously very disappointed to get this injury, but as always it’s an opportunity to show resilience and improvement going into 2027. I’ll be back fresh and ready to go for the business end of the season!

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“Tough times don’t last, tough people do” – my guy @edelman11 told me this one! Thank you for all the messages! Alles gut!”

The quote Kane shared came from his friend Julian Edelman. The former New England Patriots wide receiver won three Super Bowl titles during his NFL career.

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Kane suffered the injury during Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga match against FC Cologne on Nov. 20. He started the game at the Allianz Arena as Vincent Kompany’s side looked to continue their strong campaign. However, the England captain had to leave the field in the 20th minute after a painful incident.

According to The Guardian, the incident took place when Cologne defender Joël Schmied challenged Kane inside the penalty area. Schmied reached Michael Olise’s low cross before Kane. However, he collided with the striker’s left leg during his follow-through. Kane immediately went down in pain and appealed for a penalty, but the referee allowed the game to continue.

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Kane initially tried to play on after receiving treatment. However, the pain forced him to leave the pitch. Two physiotherapists helped him walk off, and Tom Bischof replaced him.

Bayern later confirmed the seriousness of the injury.

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The club announced that Harry Kane had suffered a tear of the syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle. These ligaments connect the tibia and fibula, the two bones in the lower leg. They help keep the ankle stable.

Bayern initially confirmed that their captain would miss the next few months, with Sky Sports putting the timeline at three months.

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The club shared another update on Nov. 21. It confirmed that Kane had undergone successful surgery overnight. He will now begin his recovery and rehabilitation. However, Bayern have not announced an exact date for his return.

Kane’s injury has created another major problem for Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany. The Belgian had only recently returned to the dugout after missing several weeks because of his own health problems.

Speaking after Bayern’s 1-1 draw against Cologne, Kompany admitted, “We have other worries now, I have to honestly say. We will all try together to make something strong out of this situation. FC Bayern does that time and again, and that’s what we want to do now too.”

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Bayern Faces a Challenge Without Harry Kane as Kompany Searches for His Replacement

Kane’s absence will hurt Bayern because of the incredible numbers he has produced this season. Before the injury, the England captain had scored 10 goals and 11 assists in 16 appearances across all competitions.

Harry Kane played 10 Bundesliga matches, scoring four goals and providing eight assists to record 12 goal contributions for Bayern this season. He has also scored four goals and provided three assists in the Champions League.

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But Kane offers much more than goals. He often moves deeper to collect the ball, creates chances and brings his teammates into the attack. This makes him an important part of Kompany’s playing style. Without him, Bayern will lose their main goalscorer and one of their most important players in creating chances.

The timing makes things even harder because Bayern already has several attacking players dealing with injuries.

According to the Bundesliga’s official website, Kompany has several options to replace Kane. Lennart Karl is one of them. The 18-year-old moved into a false-nine role after Kane left the game against Cologne. He has good movement and can create chances near the goal, but he lacks Kane’s physical strength and experience.

Luis Diaz could also help Bayern. The Colombian usually plays on the left wing but can also play through the middle. He is expected to return from a muscle injury soon. Serge Gnabry is another option because he has played as a striker for Bayern and Germany. However, a hamstring injury could keep him out until the new year.

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Ismael Saibari can also play up front, but his ankle ligament injury will keep him out until 2027. Meanwhile, Bayern could give young forwards Noah Codjo-Evora and Bastian Assomo more chances. However, neither youngster has enough experience to replace Harry Kane regularly.

Kane’s injury comes as a big blow after such a successful period in his career. Bayern will miss his goals, assists and leadership over the next few months.

Kane, meanwhile, must focus on his recovery and avoid rushing back too soon. He will want to return fully fit for the crucial part of the season. As he shared through Julian Edelman’s words, “Tough times don’t last, tough people do.”