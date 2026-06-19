TV Host Resigns After False Death Claim on Lionel Messi’s Father, Private Chat With His Mother Revealed

After Argentina’s 3-0 win over Algeria at the 2026 World Cup, where Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick, he was seen emotional on the pitch. Later, reports suggested it may have been linked to his father’s rumored health concerns. Two days after the match, during a live broadcast on Luzu TV, host Florencia Peña wrongly stated on air, “I don’t want to break bad news, but Messi’s father just died.” However, the claim was false, as it was later denied by the Messi family. Following the backlash, Peña stepped away from her program and later apologized publicly for the mistake.

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In her apology posted on X on June 19, Peña wrote, “I apologize to the Messi family for the awful moment I imagine they are going through. I am deeply ashamed to have been the vehicle for this pain.” (Translated from Spanish to English using Google Translate).

She added, “I must clarify that this false information was provided to me during the live broadcast, as verified by the production team of the show, and I trusted it. Even so, I take responsibility for being part of the mistake, and that’s why I decided to step aside and end my participation in Luzu.” Peña further added, “I apologize again from the heart; I was wrong.”

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The situation unfolded on Luzu TV’s “El Show del Verano” on Thursday, when Peña received the information through her earpiece and was invited to share it on air. “I didn’t have my phone or computer open,” she said, adding that she relied on what the technical team was telling her in real time. She said, “The producer was telling me that over the phone, and I had no reason not to believe it.” She later expressed regret over how quickly she repeated the claim.

The Messi family later clarified that Jorge Messi, 68, is dealing with a health issue and remains under medical supervision while recovering. They also stressed that only close family members have accurate information about his condition and urged the public and media to respect their privacy during this time. But Peña, who knows the family is going through a tough time, addressed Lionel Messi’s mother, Celia, directly in her apology, saying:

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“I’m going to face the music because I was the one who said it. If I hurt anyone, I sincerely apologize. I’ve always taken responsibility for everything.” She added that she intended to speak with her personally, saying, “I want to apologize; I will certainly speak with the mother, whom I love very much and who has come to see me at the theater. It was never my intention to hurt anyone.”

Argentine journalist Yanina Lattore reported via her Instagram that Celia Cuccitini reached out to Peña privately to accept her apology: “Celia told her that she accepts her apology, that she knows she didn’t do it in bad faith, that she respects and admires her” (Translated from Spanish to English using Google Translate). Lattore wrote in her IG stories about the alleged conversation, adding that Celia hoped to have a coffee with the actress-presenter.

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But the fake death news triggered strong backlash online, including criticism from Argentine President Javier Milei, who reacted on X, calling Peña a “low-rent gossipmonger.”

Following the controversy, Luzu TV issued a statement calling the broadcast “unacceptable.” The network said, “We deeply regret what happened on air. Broadcasting sensitive information without proper verification is unacceptable,” and confirmed that those responsible for the segment had been removed from their roles.

But for Messi, it was still a deeply emotional situation, given how close he is to his father.

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The family story behind Lionel Messi’s emotional World Cup night

In Argentina’s World Cup opener against Algeria, he was seen emotional on the pitch after scoring the first goal, wiping away tears with his jersey. After the match, Messi said his tears were due to “difficult days” and were “completely unrelated to football,” without going into detail. Later, Argentine journalist Eduardo Feinmann revealed the emotions were connected to concerns about his father’s health.

For Messi, it was a deeply personal moment, as Jorge Messi has always been one of the most important figures in his life, both on and off the pitch. Jorge Messi has been there since day one. As Messi once shared, “My father has always been my biggest support in life. Everything I am today started with him believing in me, pushing me, and standing by me in every moment of my journey.”

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Before becoming Messi’s agent and business manager, he lived a simple working life in Argentina, employed at the steel company Acindar in Villa Constitución. Even after long workdays, he would still take his son to training sessions and matches. Jorge also helped guide his first steps in football at Grandoli in Rosario.

After Messi was diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency at the age of 11 and required expensive treatment that the family could not afford, FC Barcelona agreed to cover Messi’s medical treatment in 2000, after recognizing his talent. But his family had to relocate to Spain so Messi could continue treatment. Messi stayed in Barcelona with Jorge in a small apartment; his mother, Celia, returned to Rosario with his siblings.

Jorge worked while also managing Messi’s early football path. As Messi grew into a professional player, Jorge slowly moved into a more behind-the-scenes role in his career, later becoming involved in contracts and negotiations alongside professional representatives.

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Messi must now focus on Argentina’s next group-stage match against Austria on Monday, June 22